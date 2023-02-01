In Los Mochis and throughout the municipality of Ahome we are celebrating and We are very proud because our baseball team, Los Cañeros de Los Mochis, were victorious and took the trophy of champions of the Mexican Pacific League last Saturday.

This was the reason for a great parade and celebrations for our people, who went out as a family to the streets of the city last Sunday to celebrate and cheer on the team that will represent Mexico in the Caribbean Series that starts tomorrow February 2 in Venezuela.

It is a pride for me that, after 20 years of being championsthis 2023 it was my turn as municipal president to witness that the Cañeros are once again the ones who win the Mexican Pacific League and the honor of being the representatives of our country in the Caribbean Series.

I am very grateful that our governor accompanied us last Saturday, Ruben Rocha Moya, to witness the triumph of the Los Mochis cane growersbecause in the end we knew that who would represent our country in the Caribbean Series would be from Sinaloa.

And it is that even our President of the Republic commented last Monday, in his conference morninghis happy because they have been the Cañeros who will win and he said he was happy that the team that is going to Venezuela is composed mostly of team members The Mochisbut also giving their place to those who fought until the end, the cotton growers of Guasavewho will participate in the Caribbean series with some players from that squad.

Few things give more sense of belonging and pride to a place than sports teams, and the happiness that the Cañeros gave to Los Mochis and Ahome in general remains as an example of unity from a population that has always been loyal to its baseball team, through thick and thin.

It only remains for me to congratulate once again each and every one of the members of the baseball team, Cañeros de Los Mochis, their coaches and management for this great triumph.at the same time that I express my enormous gratitude for the effort that has given so much to celebrate to a people who have been waiting for this victory for 20 years.

Thus we show that in Ahome and in all of Sinaloa there are more of us who seek unity and the activities that reflect the true being of our people, as dedicated, supportive and hard-working people who always seek to build a better environment for our families.

In Los Mochis and throughout Ahome, we will continue working day by day to create an environment of peace and progress with justice. so that triumphs like the one that the Cañeros de Los Mochis gave us multiply in other sports disciplines and in other areas of human endeavor.

Today, The Mochis are the ones who will represent all of Mexico in the Caribbean Series and we will follow this example so that ahome whole is a true collaborator in the construction of the state of wellness that all of Mexico longs for and deserves.

Thank you, Cañeros de Los Mochis, for your example of discipline, work and effort that has been a reason for unity and pride for an entire population.