Saul “Canelo” Alvarez won by unanimous decision to his British opponent John Ryder -who, far from looking like a gorilla, looked like a piñata- in the akron stadium for him Undisputed Super Middleweight World Title in a 12-round fight.

The first round was a study for both fighterswho later began to present their credentials. It went to the second roll when John Ryder, left guard, had to manage against Canelo Álvarez, right-handed. John Ryder waited for some carelessness from the Mexican to be able to attack.

It was in the third when Canelo Alvarez who puts on the ropes John Rydera right hand goes straight to the Briton’s nose. Both boxers had their faces covered in blood.but they continue with the rain of slaps left and right.

But the emotions did not end in the fourth round, Canelo Alvarez he defended himself against his opponent’s attacks, but the Mexican resisted. He unleashed a hook to the liver and a right to the head of John Ryder to send him to the ropes.

to the fifth round Canelo Alvarez received instructions from eddy reynoso, he had to dodge the blows, he released a right hand, John Ryder fell to the canvas, the protection count began and the Briton got up. The blood painted his face red. Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez was superiorJohn Ryder dropped his fists, but the Mexican raised his guard.

The cry “Canelo, Canelo” is heard in the stands. The British with a bad face has to resist the clashes of his rival. Time and time again he receives the powerful right of the Guadalajara. For rounds 7, 8 and 9, Canelo Álvarez searched for John Ryder’s face, they hugged, but it was the british who resisteddespite the cannon fire. Canelo advances, his strategy seems to work, but he was not confident.

Towards turns 10 and 11, Canelo Álvarez did not let up, his fists were real concrete in the face of John Ryder, who managed to reach the 12th round. The British, with a bloody face, now it was Canelo who hit the ropes, but the last seconds were emotional. The expected knockout did not come, the fight ended with a hug between the two brave warriors who gave themselves up.