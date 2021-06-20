Hobby

After playing his last fight against Héctor Camacho, Jr., Julio César Chávez received Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in his corner and thus unite in the ring the two boxers who compete for the throne of the best Mexican in history.

Between hugs and displays of affection between both athletes, the great Mexican champion took the microphone and before the public that attended to see the clash at the Jalisco stadium, He recognized that the man from Guadalajara could become the best in history, but not without first assuring that he is the best today.

“Here you have the best Mexican fighter of today and possibly in history; Canelo has earned everything thanks to his talent, work and perseverance,” said Chávez.

During the fight against Camacho Jr., Álvarez feigned and joked about going into the ring to face the fight, but he approached to the corner of Julio César and during the fourth and last round he was in charge of giving directions to try to impose the Puerto Rican

At the end of the fight, the César del Boxeo reiterated his recognition of Álvarez: “Canelo is a great fighter, in each fight he offers something better and there is no doubt that he will become the best in history. What I did has already been done, no one will take the 90 fights undefeated.”

For his part, the boxer who today will debut his nephew Johan Álvarez, took advantage of Chavéz’s farewell to dedicate some praise to the boxing fans.

“It’s an honor to see you for the first time live. Thank you for doing this for the fighters,” Canelo replied.

