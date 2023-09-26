Saúl Álvarez, known as Canelo, is preparing to face Jermell Charlo in a fight that could mark a milestone in his career. After three rivals and 108 minutes in the ring without a knockout, the boxer is determined to change that trend and obtain his 60th victory, with 40 of them on the fast track.

This is what Canelo Álvarez said

In a conversation with ‘El Universal’ Deportes, Canelo expressed his determination for the next fight: “I prepared myself to have the opportunity to knock out. If I get it, I’m going to do it (…) I’m going to look for the knockout, I’m going to do it.”

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the boxer will seek to defend his super middleweight titles from the World Boxing Council (WBC), the World Association (WBA), the World Organization (WBO) and the International Federation (FIB) for the third time.

Canelo has not entered the ring since his last fight against John Ryder, in which he was still in rehab and was not confident. However, andThis time he feels 100 percent and is ready to face Jermell Charlo, a formidable opponent.

The athlete spoke about his exponent to the media mentioned above. “He is a very complete fighter, who hits, who knows how to move. He is very tall, he has very good distance, he knows how to use it. We have seen him throw the equipment well, he has very good qualities and you have to take care of everything,” confessed the Mexican.

Despite both being 33 years old and being undisputed champions in their respective categories, Canelo focuses on his preparation and giving his best in the ring. “They will see the best in me. We don’t know what style of boxing Jermell comes with, but they will see the best in me… As always, I will do my best to win,” said Canelo Álvarez.

Who is Saúl Álvarez?

Saúl Álvarez, better known as Canelo Álvarez, is a renowned Mexican boxer born on July 18, 1990 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. He is widely regarded as one of the best in the sport.

Canelo began his professional boxing career at a young age and quickly stood out for his skill in the ring. He has competed in several weight classes throughout his career, including super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight. Throughout his career, he has accumulated several world titles in different weight divisions.

Professor Ricardo: a life of boxing, competition and teaching

