After almost 12 years of absence, Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will fight again in Mexico. This Saturday he will face the British John Ryder in an evening in which he will expose his absolute title of world champion in the super middleweight category.

Holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super middleweight world titles, ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will once again be in his native state of Jalisco where his previous fight was on June 18, 2011 when he knocked out the British Ryan Rhodes.

Months later he made his most recent fight in Mexican territory. On November 26, 2011 in Mexico City he defeated Puerto Rican Kermit Cintron by knockout.

After those fights, the Mexican has made his career in various cities in the United States: Las Vegas, San Antonio, Houston, Arlington, New York and Miami.

Already established in boxing and with annual earnings of 110 million dollars, according to the annual report that Forbes magazine published in 2023, ‘Canelo’ Álvarez presented, last March, a new fight in Mexican territory against ‘Gorilla’ Ryder.

“I do it with a lot of heart to be with my people and give them the opportunity to see me fight,” said the Mexican boxer in March when he announced the show “The king is coming home” (the king comes home).

The fight will be seen in Colombia on ESPN3 and Star+ signals, in an evening that will begin at 7:30 p.m.

‘Canelo’ will receive a ‘small’ bag for the fight

Saúl Álvarez’s fight against John Ryder is part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the founding of the state of Jalisco. For this performance, the local boxer will receive a payment of around 14 million dollars, according to press reports, a purse lower than the 63 million he took last September when he faced Kazakh Gennady Golovkin in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, prior to the show, Álvarez said at a press conference that money “sometimes is not what matters. Fighting in front of my people is worth more than anything. It’s not a sacrifice, it’s what I want.”

On defending his super middleweight absolute world title against Jhon Ryder, Álvarez commented that “it is a great responsibility for me to come and give the best fight, the best show to the people who saw me grow from the beginning.”

For his part, ‘Gorilla’ Ryder was convinced to surprise and dethrone the Mexican multi-champion. “I’m here today and I’m not going to waste the opportunity. It’s enough that I know the level I have and what I worked to get to this fight.”

At 32 years old, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez will present himself with an experience of 62 fights: 58 wins (39 by knockout), two losses and two draws. John Ryder, two years older, has a record of 37 fights, winning 32 (18 by knockout) and losing five (one by knockout).

This fight will take place at the ‘Chivas’ stadium in Guadalajara of Mexican soccer, where an entry of 56,000 spectators is expected.

