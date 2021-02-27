Saúl Canelo Álvarez and Avni Yildirim face each other today, Saturday, February 27, in the boxing match of the year for the super middleweight unified title of the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the World Boxing Council (WBC), at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.

Schedule and where to watch the fight today on television and streaming

The fight between Canelo Álvarez and Avni Yildirim It will be played as the final act of an evening that begins at 9:00 p.m. (Argentine time) with other preliminary matches and it is estimated that the main confrontation will begin around midnight.

Álvarez vs Yildirim can be seen live on ESPN (Channel 103 of Cablevisión and 623 of DirecTV) and online by streaming in ESPN Play and Cablevisión Flow.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Avni Yildirim during the weigh-in prior to the fight that will face them this Saturday, February 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Photo: AFP

Canelo Álvarez vs Avni Yildirim: how to watch the fight in the United States and Mexico

Considered one of the most attractive of the year, the fight between Canelo Álvarez and Avni Yildirim will be followed closely and minute by minute throughout the world, regardless of language or time zone.

That is why in United States the fight can be seen on TV through DAZN, ESPN and Space; while those who want to follow it online by streaming will be able to do so from the DAZN and ESPN Play applications.

Those who are In Mexico, for their part, they will be able to follow the confrontation on TV on Las Estrellas, Azteca 7, ESPN and ESPN 2. In addition, the fight will be broadcast live online on ESPN Play, aztecadeportes.com and Tudn.mx.