In 2020, after facing British Callum Smith, in San Antonio, Texas, the boxer’s team recharged energy by ordering food at the Ray’s Drive Inn restaurant.
At the time, the restaurant shared its excitement at having received the boxer’s team and wrote on its social networks: “Canelo Álvarez dominated last night’s fight here in San Antonio, so Came to Ray’s Drive Inn to try our Westside Puffy Tacos. We couldn’t be more proud that you chose to eat here.”
Ray’s Drive Inn opened its doors in 1956on the corner of SW 19th Street and Guadalupe Street, in San Antonio, Texas. It is owned by Arturo Lopez and his wife, Gloria, who registered the “Puffy Taco” as their trademark in 1992. The location has been featured on the cable channel Food Network as “The Best of the Best in Mexican Food.”
Canelo Alvarez will fight again in the United States
This Saturday, September 14, the Mexican boxer, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will seek to keep his title facing Edgar Berlanga, a match that will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although Canelo is the favorite to win, the Puerto Rican arrives as an undefeated challenger with 22 fights won, 17 of them by knockout.
