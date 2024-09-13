Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is preparing to face his next fight, this time against Edgar Berlanga, this Saturday, September 14 in Las Vegas Nevada. The Mexican arouses a lot of interest wherever he goes and Businesses dream of seeing him arrive or serving his team, just like a taco restaurant in Texas.

In 2020, after facing British Callum Smith, in San Antonio, Texas, the boxer’s team recharged energy by ordering food at the Ray’s Drive Inn restaurant.

At the time, the restaurant shared its excitement at having received the boxer’s team and wrote on its social networks: “Canelo Álvarez dominated last night’s fight here in San Antonio, so Came to Ray’s Drive Inn to try our Westside Puffy Tacos. We couldn’t be more proud that you chose to eat here.”

It should be noted that This restaurant was ranked as the second best taco shop in the world. according to Taste Atlas. The place is known for making puffy, fluffy tortillas that are used for its signature dish, Puffy Tacos, which can be prepared with various ingredients. The place also serves other Texan and Mexican dishes such as nachos, gorditas, flautas, quesadillas, seafood, and hamburgers.

Ray’s Drive Inn opened its doors in 1956on the corner of SW 19th Street and Guadalupe Street, in San Antonio, Texas. It is owned by Arturo Lopez and his wife, Gloria, who registered the “Puffy Taco” as their trademark in 1992. The location has been featured on the cable channel Food Network as “The Best of the Best in Mexican Food.”

Canelo Alvarez will fight again in the United States

This Saturday, September 14, the Mexican boxer, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will seek to keep his title facing Edgar Berlanga, a match that will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Although Canelo is the favorite to win, the Puerto Rican arrives as an undefeated challenger with 22 fights won, 17 of them by knockout.