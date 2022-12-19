Mexico.- The famous boxer from Guadalajara, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarezhas shown on more than one occasion that money is not a problem when it comes to celebrating either of her two daughters, and that became clear to us at the last birthday party fifteen years firstborn, Emily.

However, this time he celebrated his little daughter, Maria Fernandawho enjoyed an impressive party like a diva, Barbie style.

For this reason, Debate brings you how the decoration of the luxurious party birthday of Canelo's daughter, Mafer.

The successful boxer celebrated with his wife, fernanda gomezwith an expensive Barbie-style party.

The boxing champion wanted to give his daughter the best, and even had the most famous iconic doll house in the world built, who arrived at the venue in a beautiful pink limousine with Barbie and her friends inside.

Event decorators shared photos and videos through stories on social mediawhere every detail of the party can be appreciated.

In one of the photographs that the boxer’s wife shared, you can see the iconic decoration that they used as a centerpiece, it is the ‘B’ as a symbol of the doll that was made of white roses, in addition to the interior of the house of barbie was totally infused with pink.

The entrance to Barbie’s house was made up of a completely pink carpet, so that everyone could parade on it.

In another photograph you can see a huge shoe right in the middle of the room where the tables are, which is positioned on a pool of balls.

But that’s not all, the house also had a large stage inside with Barbie on a screen.

In addition, it also had a small kitchen with a dining room for several children with sweets on it.

Barbie’s party also had caps and shirts as a collection of the doll, as well as many collectible toys to make the event even more spectacular, which María Fernanda will surely never forget.

Surely the guests also enjoyed their stay at the party, because they even brought a huge Ferris wheel and also a carousel.