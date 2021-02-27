Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, the last great Mexican idol, aims high. His mind is fixed on a big dream, which he wants to make come true as soon as possible. “For me it is very important to leave a legacy in this sport. I want to continue making history and so when people talk about boxing, they will always remember me. My short-term goal is to win every 168-pound world title.“, declared a few days ago the Mexican. For this reason, he has no problems in accelerating the times and projects a year with a lot of action, which will allow him to become the” undisputed champion of the super middleweight “.

On December 19, the Mexican defeated the British on points, in a unanimous decision. Callum smith and seized the belts of that category of the World Boxing Association (AMB), who put his rival into play, and from World Boxing Council (CMB), which was vacant. “This is the first step, we are going for more. This is the era of Canelo,” he warned then. And he quickly went to work to fulfill his promise.

This Saturday, less than two months after that fight that was held in San Antonio (Texas), Álvarez will make the first defense of his double crown against the Turk Avni Yildirim at Hard Rock Stadium of Miami before about 15 thousand spectators. It will be a fight in which Canelo starts as a great favorite and against an opponent designated as a mandatory challenger who he should overcome without much trouble. Because the most important thing is later.

Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders will be Canelo’s rival on May 8 for the WBO world title. Reuters Photo / Andrew Couldridge

The Mexican and his surroundings already project two more clashes for the next few months. On May 8 he will face the British Billy Joe Saunders and will seek to take over the title of the World Boxing Organization (OMB). According to his coach and manager Eddy reynoso, that appointment is “practically negotiated”.

Meanwhile, in September – although it is not confirmed, probably the 15 or 16, dates on which Mexico’s Independence Day is celebrated – he hopes to get back in the ring. The ideal rival for that fight would be the American Caleb Plant, holder of the crown of the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

“I hope we win the two fights that we have negotiated (Yildirim and Saunders) and then the fight with Calen Plant to try to do what no Mexican has done, be undisputed champion“said Reynoso, who warned that the plan is to dismiss 2021 with yet another commitment.

Yes, insatiable and ambitious, Canelo does not think to stop his march and is excited about making a fight before the end of the year with the four titles in his possession. The rival? Probably the Kazakh Gennadiy Golovkin, a former Olympic medalist and WBA, IBF and WBC middleweight champion.

Álvarez hopes to negotiate a fight with Caleb Plant, the IBF super middleweight world champion, in September. Instagram photo @calebplant

Of course, before reaching Saunders, Plant and Golovkin, the Mexican must overcome Yildirim, who has been inactive for more than two years. His last fight was on February 23, 2019, when he scored a controversial points loss to the American. Anthony Dirrell. The Turk has a record of 21 wins, 12 by knockout, and two losses.

“He is going to come to try to rip my head off. To try to beat me, without a doubt. He is a strong fighter, who always presses in fights. We will be ready,” anticipated the Mexican. And he defended himself from those who criticize him for “always choosing rivals who do not represent a danger to him.”

“I do not have to give any explanation because they will never be happy with anything. In Yildirim I see a strong fighter, who goes forward and has a lot of courage. He can be dangerous at any moment,” said the Mexican.

This Saturday, the Mexican will face the Turkish Yildirim, a rival who has not had a professional fight for more than two years. Photo EFE / Giorgio Viera

A big favorite in betting, Álvarez has one point against him, however: the little time that has passed since his last fight. He is legally entitled to return to the ring, because in the December game, Smith did not hurt him much. But we will have to wait to see if those 70 days of preparation are enough,

El Canelo will charge 30 million dollars for the fight, including prize pool, percentage for PPV sales and income from sponsors. This will feed his personal fortune, estimated at about $ 300 million. A fortune that, anyway, does not serve him to buy the four ostentatious belts that he most desires: those of world champion of the four boxing organizations.

Therefore, it will look for them above the ring. And this Saturday, he will take the first step of this action-packed 2021, in which he will try to fulfill that ambitious dream.

