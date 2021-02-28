The Mexican Saúl Canelo Álvarez was clear in his objectives: “Win, move forward and keep making history.” Álvarez made an authentic declaration of intent in the preview of his fight against Avni Yildirim, which will take place at midnight this Saturday, February 27, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“Maybe I did not have the childhood that any child has or can have, but the truth is that I feel very happy because I am not normal. I did not come to be normal to this world, I came to do what I am doing and God knows why He gets things done, “Canelo said before entering the ring in Florida.

Álvarez defends his super middleweight title against Avni Yildirim, a Turk who has not fought for two years but is the mandatory challenger of the WBC.

The Mexican reached a point in his career where he can decide how things are going to be done. This Saturday’s duel will have pending not only boxing fans but also punters. The numbers that are handled in hot, in the previous to the combat, are of a sum of -5000 Mexican pesos to the one who chooses the Mexican as the winner, one of +3300 for the tie and another of +1400 for the victory of the Turk.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and the Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim in the show prior to the big fight organized by the Matchroom Boxing company. Photo: AFP / Melina Pizano

In the event that the fighter from Guadalajara wins by knock out, TKO or disqualification against Avni Yildirim, they will receive a pay of -1000. If that same result is in favor of the Turk, bettors will calculate +1800 according to the pesos invested to see Saúl Álvarez lose in Miami, Florida.

One of the best boxers of his generation, who was crowned champion in four categories, and is probably the most popular nowadays, You can afford to move from one division to another without being stripped of your titles by the governing bodies.

The 30-year-old Mexican can also choose his rivals and it is not lost on anyone. Now he will see them with Avni Yildirim, The WBC, which recognizes Canelo as super middleweight champion, said that Yildirim is the forced challenger despite losing his last fight to Anthony Dirrell by technical decision.

Either way, Canelo (54-2-1, with 36 knockouts) will defend his crown against Yildirim (21-2, 12 knockouts) at Hard Rock Stadium. In his last bout, Alvarez scored a convincing points victory over Callum Smith on Dec. 19, which gave him his second super middleweight title and ended a 13-month inactivity.

“I respect all the fighters and the challenge that lies ahead of me, ” Canelo stated.“ I know what Yildirim has. He is a strong fighter, eager to succeed. but I came prepared to win, to do my job and continue making history, ” he said as if it were against his Turkish rival.

For Álvarez this is an opportunity to show yourself in a new market. Yours will be the background fight of the first boxing card at the Miami Dolphins stadium.

“I am glad to be in Miami and to inaugurate this new headquarters so that there are great fights,” said Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Next to him, Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim poses for photos in Miami, Florida. The fight will take place at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo: AFP / Ed Mulholland.

“I’m glad to be in Miami and to inaugurate a new headquarters so that there are great fights, ” said the Mexican, who once fought in Miami 12 years ago, when it was just emerging. “I hope it is the first (fight) of several”, he confided very confidently.

Álvarez wants to keep busy in 2021. His next engagement could be a unifying fight with World Boxing Organization monarch Billy Joe Saunders in May.

“They talk about it, but there is nothing concrete, ” said Canelo.” First I have to overcome this challenge and then explore the next one. But yes, there have been preliminary talks. ”

“I want to be active. I enjoy what I do, the gym. Boxing is my life,” he said. “If all goes well, I’ll do four fights this year.” advance.

Yildirim knows Álvarez since he was sparring with her. Make sure you don’t feel out of shape from being inactive for so long. “(Álvarez) He is a great champion. Everybody knows it, ” he declared.” But I’m ready to fight for the title. My moment has come, ” added the Turkish boxer.

This Saturday will be Canelo’s second fight since disengaging from Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in November. Now it is represented by the company Matchroom Boxing.

The fact that the Mexican has agreed to take the mandatory fight against the Turkish fighter before going in search of a belt unification against Billy Joe Saunders and then in front of Caleb Plant provoked a lot of criticism among fans and some specialists. Comments that, he already made clear, do not care …

It is that Canelo is sure of what he must give to Yildirim. He knows that his hierarchy is superior and he knows that he must defeat him without leaving room for doubt. You don’t need anyone to tell you. On the contrary, after the weigh-in for the fight, he made an authentic declaration of intent regarding what he will go looking for tonight at the home of the Miami Dolphins.

“He earned the opportunity for this fight. Obviously I am taking this fight as I would all my fights, with a lot of responsibility and discipline. I have to win this fight to continue my career and continue to make history.” expressed the multi-champion from Guadalajara.

On the main reason that motivated him to take the mandatory fight with Yildirim before going in search of a unification, Canelo remarked: “I love fighting. I love being active all year long. It motivates me so much. We are aiming to win every 168-pound world title. This is the first step.”

After a 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic in which could only make one fight, the Mexican has his entire agenda scheduled for this year. In May, he will face WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders and hopes to close out his fight against IBF monarch Caleb Plant in September. If all goes well, he could have one more fight to close the year and it is believed that It could be against David Benavídez.

