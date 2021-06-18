Hobby

Through her Instagram account, a young woman from Hermosillo called Nicki launched an offer in which he put on sale a spectacular portrait of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in order to raise money and pay for their studies, and after several hours the message went viral, so it even got to the boxer himself.

The young artist explained that she wants to study plastic arts in Mexico City, which is why you need to raise money to pay for it and you have not yet been able to register to continue your professional studies.

“Hello, I’m Nicki, I’m 17 years old, I’m from Hermosillo sonora. I’m just about to finish high school and I still haven’t enrolled in a university due to financial problems. My dream is to enter a plastic arts university in Mexico City,” he published in social media.

In less than 24 hours, the image reached more than 6 thousand retweets, approximately 13 thousand “likes” and more than 400 comments, so it did not take long to reach the ‘Canelo’.

According to the student, it took 37 days to finish Álvarez’s painting, who, after several hours in which the publication went viral, responded in a short but emotional way.

Although it is not a fact, many fans of the boxer hope that the champion will do his bit to help Nicki achieve his goal, however, he received endless offers for his work of art.

“It was one of my greatest achievements. He inspired me to be able to continue with my dreams, to try and not stop. This painting means a lot to me. All my works will be for sale,” added the young woman in her publication

