Saul the Canelo Alvarez emotionally recovered from the defeat against the Russian Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision, interpreting with Diego Bonetprotagonist of the Luis Miguel series, “La Media Vuelta”.

In a video that is circulating and has gone viral on social networks, you can see Saul Alvarez singing with the actor in a very emotional way the success of Luis Miguel, at a party after the fight celebrated by Saúl and his close entourage in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also, the Cinnamon He took the time to address the people who accompanied him at the party and did not hesitate to predict that the best is yet to come “Those who do not take on challenges never do anything, those who are afraid of losing never do anything in life. Today we had to lose, and as a man you have to accept it, you have to have balls to accept it, but I want to tell you that this is going to make me much stronger and you can’t even imagine what’s coming, “said he, microphone in hand.

The coexistence of the Canelo Alvarez with celebritiessince, due to his fame and undisputed reign in the middleweights, the world of entertainment has been interested in him and has managed to form close ties of friendship in that area.

Read more: Box: What were the keys to Canelo Álvarez’s defeat against Bivol?