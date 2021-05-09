The Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez defeated the undefeated British on Saturday Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight title unification bout before more than 73,000 fans in Arlington, Texas.

Both fighters had an even fight until ‘Canelo’ punished the Briton harshly in the eighth round, who, unexpectedly, no longer returned to the ring.

Álvarez thus won the super middleweight title of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), which Saunders owned, and adds it to his belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA).

At 30, the Guadalajara fighter has 56 wins, two draws and a single loss to American Floyd Mayweather Jr by decision in 2013, when he was 23 years old.

