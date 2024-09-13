Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez revealed that he has a favorite town where he likes to spend days before preparing for his fights, and is located in California.

According to San Diego Red, The boxer from Jalisco said that after having experienced the Benefits of training at altitude in Guadalajara before his fight against John RyderCanelo decided to look for a similar site in the United States.

So in 2023 he stated that training at altitude improved his physical performance, which reaffirmed his choice of this picturesque Californian town as their new training ground. It is Truckee, very close to Nevada, in CaliforniaIn this regard, the aforementioned media outlet stated that the Mexican boxer has been preparing in this place for fights such as the one he had with Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas.

Guadalajara, his hometown, is located at 1,566 meters above sea level, slightly less than Truckee, California. When training at altitude, the heart and lungs work harder. to compensate for the lack of oxygen. This strengthens the cardiovascular system, improves endurance and recovery capacity.

What is Truckee like, Canelo Álvarez’s favorite California town to train in?



According to the official website of the city of Truckee is located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California and is a destination known for its colorful history, stunning scenery and world-class outdoor adventures.

It is located approximately 30 minutes west of famous Lake Tahoe, making it a popular destination for both outdoor enthusiasts and those seeking a relaxing getaway in nature.

The climate of Truckee is typical of the mountains, with cold, snowy winters and warm summers. and dry. In winter, the city often receives large amounts of snow, making it an attractive destination for winter sports.