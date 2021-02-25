The Mexican Saúl Canelo Álvarez, best pound for pound in world boxing, He will face the Turkish Avni Yildirim next Saturday and will expose his super middleweight titles of the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Council, in Miami.

In America, if the 30-year-old boxer retains his WBC and WBA super middleweight belts, you will be ready for more ambitious challenges: win the titles of the World Organization and the International Federation.

“What puts me at risk is what I like; I want all the belts in my division, “he said last December after beating the Briton. Callum smith to get the girdles that he will defend on Saturday.

The long-awaited presentation will be broadcast on ESPN KnockOut for all Latin America (except Brazil) and will be commanded by Renato Bermúdez and Salvador Rodríguez. In addition, the specialist Bernardo Osuna and a luxury guest like Jorge Masvidal, the megastar of mixed martial arts, will be added.

Many times questioned because in some boxing media they criticize him for not facing the best rivals, Canelo explained in BoxingScene: “I don’t really have to give any explanation because they will never be happy with anything. I just fought the number one at 168 pounds (Callum Smith) and they are not happy with that either. “

And he added: “I have nothing to say, nothing to explain. I don’t care. In Yildirim I see a strong fighter, a fighter who goes forward because he obviously has a lot of courage. There is no doubt that I am a fighter who has more qualities, obviously. But in boxing you must always be vigilant. “

The Turkish boxer Avni Yildirim and the Mexican Saúl Canelo Álvarez pose during the presentation of the boxing match between the two fighters at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. EFE / Giorgio Viera

With a punch that has allowed him win early in 36 of his 54 wins, Álvarez has improved as a boxer, his defense is one of the best and from the hand of coach Eddy Reynoso he learned to be more patient.

As for the Turkish Yildirim, with 21 wins, 12 by knockout and two losses, he is clearly down in the forecasts, although he has the hunger of who knows before the opportunity of his life, which will make it more dangerous.

The Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will be open to about 15,000 spectators at the beginning of what may be one of the most important years for Saúl Álvarez, who, according to his coach, when he retires he will do so as the greatest Mexican fighter in history.

The goal of the Mexican boxer is to be the undisputed champion in 2021, which means that he should add the titles of the World Boxing Organization and the International Boxing Federation held by Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, respectively.

In addition, the evening will present another really attractive fight between the Mexican Julio César ‘Rey’ Martínez and the Puerto Rican McWilliams Arroyo for the Mosca scepter of the World Boxing Council.

