Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez came to the defense of the Mexican singer, Camila Fernandezwho this Saturday was in charge of singing the Mexican National Anthembut which was marred by a small error, where He made a mistake in the same word that did not go unnoticed on social networksin response to this the boxer did not leave her alone and assured that it is something that could happen to anyone.

After his fight where he won via unanimous decision against Edgar Berlanga, Canelo spoke to the media who questioned him about the singer’s mistake, but Saúl Álvarez did not hold anything back and apologized to Camila Fernández, assuring that his nerves played a trick on him but that it is something normal.

“That’s how it is, one makes mistakes, we are human beings. Don’t take it so seriously.he did very well and I am grateful that he took the time, that he came to represent our country, Mexico, singing our anthem, Any of you, get up there and you don’t even know the first paragraph“, Canelo commented.

The Guadalajara native was one of the first to notice the mistake. During the moment of the Mexican anthem, the fighter was listening from his dressing room and just at the moment when the singer made a mistake, Canelo reacted with a look of surprise, but after that he remained firm for the rest of the protocol.

Camila Fernandezwho is the daughter of Alejandro Fernandez He made a marked mistake when singing this verse, “profane with his foot your land”, when originally the anthem expresses it as “profane with his foot your soil”. Social networks have taken charge of letting him know his mistake. Curiously, this is not the first time something similar has happened with the Mexican anthem at a sporting event.