All set for the fight for the Undisputed World Super Middleweight Championship between Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and his rival, the British John Ryderwho saw each other for the last time for the weigh-in ceremony that took place at the Santos Degollado Theaterof Guadalajara Jaliscohome of the best pound for pound.

The moment of the arrival of Canelo / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

A real party was the one that was lived in the Pearl Tapatiawhere andhe Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro welcomed the attendees Santos Degollado Theaterof Guadalajara, where invited personalities from different fields attended. The president of the entity stated that Jalisco is the home of the best Mexican boxer of all time.

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro welcomed the weighing ceremony / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

The first to make its appearance was the British John Ryder, who greeted the attendees. Later, Canelo Álvarez took the stage to a round of applause. beto vegahe in charge of singing the Mexican National Anthemsang while the man from Guadalajara posed in luxurious white pajamas, greeted his opponent and those attending the Santos Degollado Theater applauded.

Beto Vega enlivened the ceremony / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

The first to get on the scale was the British John Ryder, who clocked in at 168 pounds. With a serious countenance came down from the Roman to wait for the super middleweight champion of the WBA, WBO, WBC and IBF go up, the man from Guadalajara warned with some punches in the air, while the audience cheered.

John Ryder gave the exact weight / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

Canelo Alvarez record 167.8 pounds (75.9 kilograms), enough to get into the ring and show what he is doing in front of his people, at home, where he promised to be respectful at all times, but once up, all that will be behind him. The moment of confrontation was a tense moment, Canelo Alvarez boasted his credentials and the work done with his manager eddy reynoso.

Canelo Álvarez is ready / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

is declared ready

At the end of the ceremony, Canelo Alvarez assured feeling more than prepared for this Saturday’s commitment at Akron Stadiumwhose capacity will be 56 thousand people who will witness history.

Canelo Álvarez showed off his muscle / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

“I always imagined fighting on a stage like this. akron stadiumI am happy and grateful to those who allow me to enjoy this moment”, said the champion of the super middleweight of the top four world boxing organizations.

Canelo and his work team, led by Eddy Reynoso / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

Saul Alvarez he remembered when he was a child and dreamed of one day being the idol of the crowds, so when he saw the faces of the little ones who waited for him on the outskirts of the Santos Degollado Theater, recalled that “with my perseverance and discipline I managed to get to where I am. I’ll do my best, (John) Ryder is a left-handed rival that makes him dangerousI did a great preparation and I come ready for anything ”, he sentenced.