“Aisla has become a reference of fundamental importance in the panorama of diagnosis, treatment, assistance and research on this rare and devastating disease. We are happy that you have decided to celebrate your first 40 years here, in our city”. This was stated by Alessandro Canelli, mayor of Novara at the ‘Convention Aisla 40’ to celebrate the 40th birthday of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association.

“We are in Novarello”, in the province of Novara, “from where Aisla’s adventure started 40 years ago – recalls Canelli – It started from the Maugeri foundation in Veruno, from a group of doctors, students of Dr. Pinelli. What matters – underlines the mayor of Novara – is that Aisla has not remained a territorial association: it has become an association of primary importance at national level and beyond”.

Aisla “is made up – underlines the mayor – of people who not only love to do good, but are committed to improving research on the disease which is devastating in many respects, not only from a physical and psychological point of view, but which also affects the serenity family, relatives, caregivers of all levels. We thank you for what you do – he concludes – and we assure you that we do everything possible so that your activities can also be accompanied by the institutions, they are those who do good for others”.