A few days before 2025 begins Officially, there are already many trends that fashion and beauty experts are putting on the table. We are carefully following each of the developments in both areas to inform you of all of them, so, this time, we cannot miss the discovery of the moment for next year in manicures: ‘canel rolls’ nails, Known in Spain as cinnamon rolls.

Taking into account the virality that they will acquire during the coming months, it is possible that your social networks have already given you a preview of what they are and what this style of manicure consists of, which, by the way, Hailey Bieber has already worn it on occasion; so we dare to say that, once again, the American model, who is a great reference in everything that concerns fashion, It is the culprit that today ‘canel rolls’ nails are the most requested in beauty centers and salons. In fact, we already experienced this when Hailey dared with the glazed manicure or the ‘vanilla chai’, a style that Selena Gomez also joined.

What are ‘canel rolls’ nails and how do you wear them in 2025?

The influence of food and drinks has dominated beauty trends in recent times. Colors such as matcha green, cream beige and cherry red have been positioned among the most desired and acclaimed styles of the season. Well, currently, as we had already imagined from the name of this new trend in manicures, everything indicates that We are in the era of the toasted brown tone of cinnamon. But be careful, it will not be carried out as is, but, as Hailey Bieber has been responsible for showing us, it will be done with an extra shine.

We know that the color brown in all its versions has positioned itself as one of the great fashion trends of the moment, so it is not surprising that the ‘canel rolls’ manicure has also become one of the most viral. But due to the shade of the cinnamon sticks they refer to, these nails contain a slightly orange hue that provide a very warm and welcoming feeling.

Manicure in ‘canel roll’ color @disseynails / Instagram

Why have ‘canel roll’ nails gone viral?

That hailey bieber The fact that she opted for the cinnamon manicure style has a lot to do with the fact that it went viral, there is no doubt about that. But it has also influenced the great presence that brown tones have in the current panorama or, as fashionistas technically prefer to call it, the ‘latte dressing’ trend. And if we add to all this that the original version of the ‘canel roll’ in 2025 will be full of ‘glitter’, glitter and shine, success is more than guaranteed, since Everything that has to do with metal is booming.

Manicure in ‘canel roll’ color @overglowedit / Instagram

And if we ask ourselves what is the best way to capture the ‘canel roll’ style on our manicures, according to what has been studied in trends, we will say that on long, almond-shaped nails. However, this option suits anyone, since it also It is starting to be common to see them on shorter, square nails.

So, yes, it is more than likely that before 2025 begins, some of our nails will already be sporting the tan style, because they are truly irresistible.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.