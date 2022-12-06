São Paulo, 6th – The São Martinho Group, from the sugar-energy sector, released a material fact in which it informs that the sugarcane crushing period referring to the 2022/2023 harvest has ended. According to the company, the operating results closed “in line with the updated guidance”.

The volume of crushed sugarcane reached 20.024 million tons, compared to the updated projection of 20.011 million tons (+0.1%). The average Total Recoverable Sugar (ATR) volume was 140 kilos per ton, following the updated estimate. The total ATR produced was 2,805 t.

The São Martinho Group produced 1.206 million tons of sugar against a guidance of 1.201 million tons (+0.4%). The production of ethanol was 902 million cubic meters against a projection of 903 million cubic meters (-0.2%). The production mix shows that 45% of the cane was destined for the manufacture of sugar and 55% for ethanol, confirming the updated guidance.