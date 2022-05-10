With the output of the movie of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness various characters from Marvel gained prominence, including Scarlet Witchsomeone in force among the fans who remember her with fan art And till cosplay.

But as always with Marvel Studiosthe version that appears in the film of the Sorcerer Supreme It’s something different from the comics. It is understandable if we take into account the way it was introduced.

When this character appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe his name is Wanda Maximoff…but no one said it was Scarlet Witch. What happens is that this term, at least in the cinema, was owned by the 20th Century Fox.

Both she and her brother peter They appear as the twins. The idea that they are mutants is also not handled. Only that his powers were awakened through the intervention of the Mind Gem.

Source: Instagram.

With the purchase of Fox for Disney rights issues disappeared. But before that the development of Wanda in it MCU followed. In Avengers: Endgame showed that he was even capable of facing Thanos.

It’s in the TV series Wandavision where it is revealed that she is a real witch. So this version of Scarlet Witch is getting closer to the one from the comics and inspires a new cosplay.

Source: Instagram.

Source: Instagram.

Candylion Cosplay now plays Scarlet Witch

East cosplay what we bring you now Scarlet Witch is a contribution from Candylion Cosplay. As you can see, the design of her outfit is not of the MCUbut from the comic.

A similar version appeared in Wandavisionwhen Wanda celebrated the Halloween. The red tiara in the form of horns is present, as is the cape and suit, also in red. Long wavy red hair can also be seen. The auction is the long gloves.

in your message Candylion Cosplay He says ‘Look, we’ve all been there, right? Letting our fear and anger get the best of us, intentionally expanding the borders of the false world we create…’.

This interpretation appeared in your account in Instagram before the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Those who have already seen the film may know what the future holds for Scarlet Witch in it MCU.

If you want to know more about Marvel consult landgamer. We still have more information about cosplay usually. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.