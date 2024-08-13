According to the criteria of
From the FDA, they explained that Salmonella is “an organism that can cause serious infections and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.” Even healthy people, can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
They also explained: “Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.” Fortunately, to date No illnesses have been reported related to this problem.
On the other hand, they said that the items were distributed throughout the country in stores Dollar Tree, Walmart, Dollar General yadDistributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
What to do if you bought one of these candies from Dollar Tree?
From the FDA, they pointed out that if you bought any of these products recentlyyou must return them to the place of purchase for a full refundSweets include: pretzels, cookies, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, and any yogurt-coated products.
Even if you have doubts About the productsconsumers can communicate with the company at 1-800-831-0828, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.
