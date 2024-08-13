Sweets are very popular among children (and not so children), however, They don’t always do well. One of the most popular sold in stores like Walmart either Dollar Tree was “urgently” withdrawn because they are contaminated with bacteria that are potentially deadly to those who consume them.

These are candies made by Palmer Candy Companywho issued an alert to remove items with white chocolate coatingwhich could have been contaminated by Salmonella. These measures were announced by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

From the FDA, they explained that Salmonella is “an organism that can cause serious infections and sometimes fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.” Even healthy people, can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

They also explained: “Production of the product has been suspended while the FDA and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.” Fortunately, to date No illnesses have been reported related to this problem.

On the other hand, they said that the items were distributed throughout the country in stores Dollar Tree, Walmart, Dollar General yadDistributors in Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

One of the sweets withdrawn from the market Photo:FDA Share

What to do if you bought one of these candies from Dollar Tree?

From the FDA, they pointed out that if you bought any of these products recentlyyou must return them to the place of purchase for a full refundSweets include: pretzels, cookies, cereal, peanut butter, snacks, and any yogurt-coated products.

Even if you have doubts About the productsconsumers can communicate with the company at 1-800-831-0828, Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM.