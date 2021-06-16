Turkish Trabzonspor, who will play the Europa League next season, is the latest media suitor for Munir El-Haddadi, who Sevilla are determined to part with this summer. The offers, no less than 10 the Spanish-Moroccan striker has already received, they rain on one of the ‘candies’ more sweets on the market next summer.

Trabzonspor, Alavés, Getafe, Southampton ... It will be necessary to see who is willing to pay for Munir the between eight and 10 million euros that the Nervión club wants at least. Or to value it, at least. Because the rush of the economy can cause the footballer to enter into an operation as a bargaining chip. In Mendizorroza, Sevilla have their eyes on Joselu. And at the Coliséum he wants Uruguayan midfielder Mario Arambarri.

Although he has been in LaLiga for many seasons, Munir is not yet 26 years old. Few months ago premiered with the Moroccan national team, Aspiration achieved after a long battle with FIFA, as the striker had also made his debut with the absolute of Spain. This last campaign has marked five goals and two assists, although it is true that he has had little continuity. He added 1,437 minutes in 35 official duels, most of them as a substitute.