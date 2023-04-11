Candy Crush he turned eleven and it was downloaded 3 billion times. Yes, you got it right: the free-to-play match three par excellence continues to be very popular and highly played, despite the years that have passed since its launch.

To reveal the numbers was the boss of the series, Todd Green, in an interview with MobileGamer.biz, in which he provided other figures of the game, really impressive. Think for example of that of the monthly active users: 233 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This is an amount that traditional industry titles dream of, including related data.

King, the development studio of Candy Crush, is currently part of the Activision Blizzard King group, then the attempted acquisition by Microsoft. This is a very important asset, considering the appeal of its titles in the mobile sector.

In the event that the deal goes through, Microsoft would immediately become one of the main players in this market, now more relevant than the traditional one in terms of overall size and revenues. Strangely, however, in the various discussions relating to the acquisition, the King issue has emerged little, as if it were secondary.