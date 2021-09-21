Candy Crush All Stars US is an upcoming and brand new tournament that features the best players of Candy Crush against each other in a series of matches of candy Crush Saga.

If you are familiar with Candy Crush Saga, this might be a little weird. After all, this is a casual title but some people are really into the game and will be able to compete to be the ultimate Candy Crush winner.

The tournament is presented by the TV personality Khloé Kardashian, who will comment on the matches. The tournament will start on September 23 and will be open to all US players who have passed level 25 in Candy Crush Saga on iOS or Android.

The final winner will get a year’s supply of Gold Bars and other gaming gadgets locked behind microtransactions.

Candy Crush Saga developer King is one of the studios under the umbrella of Activision Blizzard. The publisher, as you know, faces wide-ranging accusations for a toxic workplace that is particularly hostile to women. In a lawsuit filed in July, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) said women at Activision Blizzard are paid less and are subjected to sexual harassment, with no meaningful punishment applied to offenders. In the aftermath of the lawsuit, the DFEH expanded its complaint to include allegations that Activision Blizzard “suppressed” the evidence in its investigation.

Just this morning, we learned that CEO Bobby Kotick is being sued in a new investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Source: Polygon.