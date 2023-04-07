The most classic of the ex’s goals at the end of a very intense match. Antonio Candreva, Salernitana’s midfielder, punished Inter in the most painful way possible. Here is his analysis on DAZN after Arechi’s 1-1 draw.

“It was a cross for his teammates. Sometimes a little luck is needed. In my opinion we are not satisfied with today’s first half, but we put in a great performance in the second half. We were facing a great team with great champions, we knew we had to stay in the game and we succeeded. We did well in the second half. We have to start from these results, let’s think about the away game in Turin. With work, sacrifice and humility great goals can be achieved“.