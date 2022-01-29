There are a lot of unseen forces that stand in the way of success. Making our dreams come true or landing our ideas and projects goes beyond knowledge and goodwill, having a large amount of economic resources or cutting-edge technologies. For the president of Pixar and Disney Animation, Ed Camull, these wishes come true when you have thinking collaborators, with autonomy, and of course, with good stories -a state project- to tell.

In 2014, Camull published an excellent book, creative and of great quality, called Creatividad SA Like any project or story, in its beginnings it made its way in the face of diversity of ideas and resistance to change, this is what happens in a certain way in our state, Sinaloa, there are forces that still do not want to understand that we are living a new reality.

And how to fly to infinity and beyond?

Camull narrates the challenges he faced when people refused to change, thinking beyond 2D technology was impossible, they rejected him, but he never gave up and in 1995 in 3D format Toy Story arrived in theaters. So here in Sinaloa transformation and change is something inevitable, it is present in our lives, let’s put aside the natural resistance that generates all change, today we live in it, I invite you to live together, the new needs friends, and as it says An African proverb: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together”.

Achieving the success of Toy Story, Monsters, Inc., Up, or Finding Nemo implies focusing on the relevance of human capital and work teams, putting aside “hierarchies” and applying the Candor strategy, in which, no opinion is more valuable than another, there are no silly ideas and making it clear that the project is criticized and not the person.

In the same way, if in Sinaloa we want a true Welfare State, Camull’s example is a good option, because “openness does not have to be cruel or destructive”, it will always be above hierarchies -one of the pillars of Pixar-.

Furthermore, if an honest feedback system is established, after many revisions we will go from a bad movie – of legislatures and administrations with mediocre results – to a “great movie” – forward-looking laws, a growing and stable economy, reduction of inequality, prompt and expeditious justice, less corruption and eradicate violence.

After winning great battles in its beginnings -just like the social and human project of transformation-, what was really complicated for Camull and his team was to remain creative with originality and quality, the same will be true for the transformation in Sinaloa, only this can be keep reinforcing the value of honesty, openness, collaboration, humility, discipline, and hard work. Isn’t that what it’s all about?