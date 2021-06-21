The “Candle of Memory” action has begun in Moscow; it is held in memory of those killed in the Great Patriotic War and is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of its beginning. It is reported by TASS…

More than 40 candles were lit in the Epiphany Cathedral. The rector of the church, Bishop Thomas (Mosolov) of Odintsovo and Krasnogorsk, conducted a divine service.

The head of the central office of the presidium of the public organization “Officers of Russia” Alexander Mikhailov noted that the action is dedicated to people of different nationalities and religions, so from the Orthodox church the participants went to the Moscow Cathedral Mosque and the Memorial Synagogue on Poklonnaya Gora.

On the evening of June 21, the delegation with a candle lit in the Epiphany Cathedral left for Brest to hand over the memorial symbol to the Brest Hero-Fortress memorial complex.

The participants also installed “Candles of Memory” near the Monument to the Unity of the Peoples of the Soviet Union on Poklonnaya Gora and laid flowers at the monument. You can take part in the action online by posting on social networks a commemorative photo with the hashtag #Candle of memory or light a candle online on the official website “denpamyati.rf”.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of the radio station “Echo of Moscow” Alexei Venediktov said that 4095 veterans of the Great Patriotic War who fought at the front live in Moscow. The journalist clarified that if you add the workers of the rear to them, you get 37,351 people.

Even more interesting in our “Odnoklassniki”… Subscribe!