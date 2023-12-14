Candles | Tukes warns about candles sold in Itäkeskus

Tukes warns about candles that have been sold on Itäkeskus Boulevard. They can cause a fire.

Support warns about candles sold in Helsinki's Itäkeskus shopping center Itis.

The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) says in its announcement that “Dutch-type” candle arrangements on Christmas sale may cause a fire. The candles have been temporarily banned from sale.

If you have bought such a candle arrangement, remove it immediately, informs Tukes. In dangerous candle arrangements, the decorations are too close to the candle and can catch fire very easily.

Such a candle arrangement can be dangerous.

There are several types of dangerous candle arrangements.

Here too, decorations and candles pose a fire risk.

According to Tukes, the candles have been sold in the shopping center Itiksen Boulevard. Tukes' investigation revealed that some of the products' decorative materials caught fire easily and the fire spread to other decorations as well.

According to Tukes, the candles are in direct contact with the decorations of the candle arrangements, which in turn ignite sensitively.

Christmas decorations fire safety should always be taken into account in planning, Tukes points out in his press release. For example, candles should not be placed near flammable materials.

The flame can easily transfer to burning materials even with a small air flow or movement of the set.

Tukes also reminds us of the following general fire safety principles: candles should never be left unattended, instructions related to candles should be followed, and candles should not be burned on a non-combustible surface. In addition, candles should be kept away from children and pets, and they should not be burned in drafty places.