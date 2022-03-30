Like every March 30, the residents of the Unionense district of Portmán await a response to one of the greatest ecological disasters caused in the Mediterranean. On this occasion, despite the threat of rain, they held a rally in the town’s main street with candles as a symbol of their hope to soon see the machines working again in the bay. On March 30, 1990, the president of the Community, Carlos Collado, ordered the plug to be put on the pipes of the Roberto laundry, which dumped millions of tons of waste based on minerals and chemical products into the Mediterranean. Since then, the administrations began to prepare studies, environmental impact assessments, preliminary projects and regeneration projects for the bay, something that continues to this day.

Between laments and messages of protest, the neighbors recalled yesterday that the politicians of the different administrations “have been repeating for years that there is a firm commitment, but the reality is that things are still the same 32 years later in Portmán Bay, but also in the spirit of the town, which will not stop fighting to see this space as it was in 1957”, assured the neighborhood leader, Daniel Portero.

Monitoring Commission



The claim of the neighbors occurs on the eve of the meeting of the monitoring commission for the regeneration of the bay, which will be held in person tomorrow at the headquarters of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. At the meeting, the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, will give an account of the latest developments regarding the drafting of the new project, whose bidding process is already underway.