Candlemas is celebrated today, February 2, 2024 throughout Italy. But what does this day mean? And what does the proverb say?

In the Christian religion, Candlemas represents theto celebrate the presentation of Jesus Christ in the Temple and is celebrated 40 days after Christmas. For many communities it is seen as a sort of ritual that symbolizes light and the exit from darkness. In the liturgical celebration, candles are blessed, symbol of Christ “light to enlighten the people”. Another name by which it is commonly known is the feast of the Presentation of the Lord and Purification of Mary.

But Candlemas It also has its roots in various pagan rites which were celebrated on this day and which had light as their main protagonist. In popular beliefs of peasant origin, this day coincides with the end of winter and the beginning of spring, our ancestors relied on the weather forecast on February 2nd to determine the weather conditions of the following weeks, positive or negative for the crops.

The proverbs

Precisely the rural rites of the past have generated a series of proverbs and popular sayings which, from region to region, link this day to the arrival of spring. One of the most famous and well-known reads: “If it's sunny at Candlemas, we're out of winter. But if it rains or it's windy, we're inside the winter”. In some regions, such as Piedmont for example, they use to say: “Se la candeila a fa cer, n'aut inver”, which means: “If the candle lights up, (there will be) another winter”. A Foggia dialect says: “Se p'a Cannelore ne chòve 'u virne se ne more” (“If it doesn't rain on Candlemas, winter dies”). While according to a Romagna dialect “se piôv par Zariôla forza dè l'inveran in z'arnôva” (“If it rains for Candlemas, forty days of winter are renewed”).

Groundhog Day in the USA

On the same date as February 2, Groundhog Day is celebrated in the United States, Groundhog Day, made famous around the world by the 80s cult film with Bill Murray 'Groundhog Day'. Based on the behavior of a groundhog (Marmota Monax) upon awakening from hibernation, Groundhog Day is a holiday celebrated in the United States and Canada that draws on similar beliefs associated with Candlemas and Hedgehog Day. The town of Punxsutawney (Pennsylvania) started the singular tradition over 100 years ago on February 2, 1887 and the belief is thought to be based on a Scottish rhyme: “If Candlemas Day is bright and clear, there'll be two winters in the year” or “if on Candlemas the sky is bright and clear, there will be two winters in a year”.