Chennai The incident of Hathras is being opposed in many parts of the country. Meanwhile, on Monday, the DMK women’s wing took out a candle march to protest the Hathras incident. DMK Women’s Branch Secretary Kanimozhi demanded justice for the Hathras victim. During this, he targeted the BJP government.

DMK Removes “Save Our Daughters” March

Police said that Kanimozhi took out a march with the workers in the name of “Save our daughters”. During this time, the activists tried to cross the police barricade and proceed towards Raj Bhavan, which was taken into custody by the police.

Accusations against Uttar Pradesh government

Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi alleged that the BJP government is not worried about the safety of women as much as it is concerned about saving cows. He said that heinous rape took place in Uttar Pradesh. A girl was brutally raped and murdered.

Kanimozhi alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government is trying to suppress the rape incident and since the BJP government came to power, crime against women has increased.

Five policemen suspended in Hathras case

In this case, 5 police officers including SP of Hathras district have been suspended. The victim’s family has demanded DM’s suspension of the district’s DM Pravin Kumar, accusing them of threatening the women of the house and abusive behavior. Till now no action has been taken against DM. The Chief Minister of UP has announced that the investigation of Hathras incident will be done by the CBI.

Let us know that recently Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the victim’s family. Rahul Gandhi had said that it would be his priority to provide justice to the victim’s family.

