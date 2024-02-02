Abdullah Abu Deif (Washington, Cairo)

Candidates in the American primary elections announced their withdrawal from the presidential race in favor of the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, and the Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden, shortly before the final announcement of the names of the two parties’ candidates to run in the elections expected to be held amid unprecedented regional and international crises.

The American political analyst, Irina Tsukerman, considered that the recent withdrawals in the race to run for the US presidential elections push towards the candidacy of Donald Trump under the banner of the Republican Party and Joe Biden for the Democratic Party, noting that the change that occurred could occur in the Democratic camp with the withdrawal of Joe Biden as a result of health conditions. And getting older.

Tsukerman said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Joe Biden's withdrawal from the electoral race will lead to the entry of new names into the electoral race, led by candidate Gavin Newsom, who may upset the competition in front of the Republicans who have almost decided to choose Donald Trump to represent them in the upcoming elections, while it will cause a crisis. In the event that he is excluded from the race as a result of judicial rulings.

The American political analyst pointed out that the dilemma of the upcoming elections in the United States is that both candidates do not enjoy widespread acceptance in the American street. While Trump faces charges from the Supreme Court and the federal courts, Biden is viewed as being medically unable to rule the United States until the age of He will be 86 years old if he wins the elections.

For her part, Hadeel Owais, an American political analyst, said that Trump’s victory in the states of New Hampshire and Iowa shows a clear lead in the opinion polls against his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, which was shown in the latest poll conducted by the New York Times that Trump will win by an overwhelming majority over Biden in the elections. presidential election scheduled for November.

She explained that Trump's progress is due to several factors, including popular disappointment with Biden's performance, as many Americans feel disappointed with his performance on major issues such as the economy and foreign policy, in addition to the desire for change, as Americans hope for a change in the White House after 4 Years of Biden’s rule. According to Owais, Americans view Trump’s foreign policy positively as he is a strong man capable of preserving the interests of the United States in the world, which has led to several withdrawals in his favor during the recent period. However, legal calculations may lead to changing the plan in the future. The end and hindering his candidacy.