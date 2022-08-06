





After the deadline for holding party conventions, the electoral framework for 2022 will be defined this Friday, 5th, after the withdrawal of eight presidential candidates who spent Party Fund resources on projects that died on the beach, and were , in practice, test balloons. At least R$ 15 million is already included in this account, an amount that should increase as the parties present invoices for this year’s expenditures.

When they were still running as presidential candidates, former minister Sérgio Moro (former Podemos and today in União Brasil), governors João Doria (PSDB) and Eduardo Leite (PSDB) and deputies André Janones (Avante-MG) and Luciano Bivar (União Brasil-PE) somehow used public resources to support their names in the dispute.

Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and former minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (União Brasil) also had the name considered by the parties, but did not take the pre-campaign forward. Influencer Pablo Marçal (PROS) promises to go to court to keep his name in the race if his party – which even announced its support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – has a new turnaround in command due to a internal court dispute.

With their coffers full by the Party Fund – they were BRL 939 million in 2021 – the subtitles did not save on spending on pre-campaign trips, jet rentals, events with special effects, jingles, TV commercials, boosting social media and advisory services. press, among other expenses. Until July of this year, the parties received BRL 575 million from this fund (not including fines), which has increased exponentially in recent years and now stands at around BRL 1 billion.

With the approval of the electoral mini-reform in 2015, the use of some funds from the Party Fund was allowed to indirectly fund services used in campaigns, such as boosting content, purchasing airline tickets and hiring consultants. Donations from individuals can also increase this amount.

The most emblematic case was the PSDB. The party earmarked R$12 million for last year’s primaries, which were won by Doria, but ended up not turning into a national candidacy.

Each pre-candidate received R$ 2 million from the acronym for pre-campaigns. Former governor João Doria even rented a mansion on Avenida Brasil, in São Paulo, to serve as a committee and had a professional structure, which included a contract with the marketer Lula Guimarães, advising and a team of social networks.

On its website, the party states that the elections involved nine months of work, and that the expenses include travel by militancy and pre-candidates, registration of affiliates, internal and external debates and the holding of an event in Brasília with more than 700 representatives. toucans from all over the country.

In a reserved character, members of the tucana leadership fear that the bills will be partially rejected due to the expenses with the previews.

Before giving up the national dispute, deputy Luciano Bivar, who is president of União Brasil, also did not skimp on his pre-campaign.

According to the report with leaders, just with the pre-launch event of the Bivar campaign in São Paulo, which included uniformed cheerleading, samba school drums, special effects and jingles, União Brasil spent R$ 1.2 million. The marketer hired by Bivar was Augusto Fonseca, who was with Lula before him.

President of the acronym, Bivar was also the protagonist of the subtitles on TV. According to TSE data, BRL 6.7 million was spent from the Party Fund in 2022 with the company CZM Strategy and Narrativa alone, in addition to BRL 1.3 million with Delantero Comunicação e Publicidade.

In a note, União Brasil’s advisory stated that the party’s contracts cover all pre-candidates and are “part of the strategy of making them better known, as well as giving visibility to the party itself, which was recently founded”.

The final amount of wasted expenses with pre-campaigns that did not take off has not yet been fully disclosed in the financial statements. Procurados, Avante and Podemos did not respond or said they did not have information on the amount used. PROS claims that all Marçal campaign expenses were paid by the pre-candidate via an individual. Two wings dispute in court the command of the party. The one in front of the acronym at the moment wants to keep Marçal’s candidacy, unlike the other group, which came to announce its support for Lula’s campaign.

In the PSD, despite having been announced as a pre-candidate, the party’s advisors allege that Rodrigo Pacheco did not use funds from the acronym.

as showed the Estadãobefore leaving Podemos and migrating to União Brasil, the still presidential candidate Sérgio Moro (UB) received generous funds from the acronym to support his pre-campaign.

Members of the party estimate that they have paid more than R$ 2 million in electoral polls, events, salaries and travel for Moro, his wife, Rosângela, and the staff trusted by the former minister, who even had the right to a rented armored car. Enter the act of affiliation of the former minister in Brasília.

Now a candidate for the Senate for União Brasil in Paraná, Moro joins Janones and Bivar in the list of former candidates who relied on the party structure to promote their own name to the Presidency and who are now vying for other positions.

Political scientist Marcelo Issa, executive director of Transparency Party, said that the electoral legislation should establish more democratic internal processes and with consultation of the bases in the parties when defining their candidates, but considers that the test balloons are part of the process.

“It is not ideal, but it is in the sphere of party autonomy to use public resources to launch candidacies that may not go all the way,” he said.

“This money is public and cannot be thrown down the drain. Resources were spent irresponsibly, but there is no specific regulation by the TSE or a history of disapproval of the accounts on account of this. But there is a reference case: Senator Judge Selma Arruda”, said Arthur Rollo, a lawyer specializing in Electoral Law and member of the electoral law council of OAB-SP.

In 2018, six of the seven ministers of the TSE considered that the parliamentarian practiced Caixa 2 and abuse of economic power in the pre-campaign and canceled the mandate of Selma Arruda (Podemos-MT).







