The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI) confirmed on Sunday afternoon (18) that candidates left the location of the Unified National Public Competition (CPNU), in the morning, with the test booklet, which is prohibited by the rules of the competition.

“The ministry informs that candidates in this situation will be eliminated, according to the notice”, reinforced the MGI, without detailing any specific case or informing how many people would be in this situation.

Participants were prohibited from carrying their test booklets with them as a measure to increase security during the exam, according to the MGI. The plan is for inspectors to hand out a blank sheet of paper at each turn so that candidates can write down their answers in the last 30 minutes of the available time, if they so wish.

Furthermore, the official forecast was that not even the sheet with the answers written down in the morning would leave the test room, remaining in a sealed envelope, similar to those used for participants to place their personal items.

According to the MGI schedule, the booklets with the questions for the eight blocks of the exam should be available to the public from 8 pm this Sunday (18). The preliminary official answer key for the objective tests will be released on Tuesday (20). After the release, candidates will have August 20 and 21 to appeal any question.

According to the schedule, the image of the answer sheet will be available on September 10, and the final grades of the objective tests will be released on October 8, together with the preliminary grade of the discursive test. On the same date, the call for submission of titles will be made, which must be sent on October 9 and 10.

Requests for review of the written test can be made on October 8 and 9, and the final grade for the competition should be released on November 21. The federal government’s idea is to call the top-ranked candidates this year.

More than 2.1 million people have registered with the CNU to compete for 6,640 positions in 21 federal government agencies. The competition will also have a reserve list, in which more than 13,000 successful candidates will be placed on the waiting list, with the possibility of new calls, including for temporary positions that arise. The initial basic salaries of those approved range from R$4,407.90 to R$22,900, depending on the position.