London (dpa)

Sam Allardyce, the former England manager before Gareth Southgate took over, said that the latter had performed well with the team and had reached as far as the team could reach with him in the eight years he had been in charge.

Southgate led England to their third major final, losing 2-1 to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, PA Media reported.

The 53-year-old’s future is in serious doubt and he did not clarify anything after the end of the match in Berlin.

The British news agency “PA Media” reviewed the candidates to succeed him in the position, if he leaves.

Eddie Howe.. The Newcastle manager is one of three English managers in the Premier League next season, and he will be a popular choice for the national team.

The 46-year-old coach has led the team to reach the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, and has twice led Bournemouth to promotion to the English Premier League, and he has an attacking style that English fans will love.

Graham Potter Potter, 49, was on a great path before being sacked from Chelsea seven months later in April 2023. He is currently not in charge, having previously worked miracles with the Swedish club Ostersund, and led Brighton to their highest ever Premier League position. Manchester City manager Josep Guardiola described Brighton’s football as fun to watch and analyse.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the leading candidates to take over the position. He finished runner-up in the Premier League and Champions League with Tottenham, won the French league with Paris Saint-Germain, and has an impressive coaching record, especially in England, where he won admiration during his tenure at Southampton.

The 52-year-old coach is a developer of young talent, and he has a distinguished record in doing so, the most prominent example being Cole Palmer, who shone with Chelsea under the Argentine coach before the latter left his position at the end of last season.

Pep Guardiola: The fact that Guardiola is the frontrunner for the job hardly needs explaining, but does he still have the firepower to take on the job? The 53-year-old Spaniard is the most influential manager in modern football and would be a good bet to get the most out of England’s talent, but will he risk his managerial reputation to take on the challenge?

Jurgen Klopp, the former Liverpool manager who is hugely popular and has great appeal to fans, could be put in the same position as Guardiola. If Klopp, 57, expressed interest in taking on the role, it would be difficult to turn down his request. The German coach does not want to take charge of another team in the English Premier League, but if he expressed interest in becoming the first German coach to coach England, that is another matter.