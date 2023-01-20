By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Nominations of candidates to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s prime minister must be submitted by 9am local time on Saturday before Sunday’s leadership vote, the assistant leader of the Labor Party said at a communicated by email this Friday.

Ardern, 42, said on Thursday he had “nothing left in the tank” to continue leading the country and would resign by early February and not seek re-election.

His party has struggled in the polls, with a Taxpayers Union-Curia survey released on Friday showing data prior to Ardern’s announcement, which saw the party’s popularity drop to 31.7%, while the National Party of New Zealand , from the opposition, obtained support from 37.2% of those interviewed.

There is no clear successor to Ardern and commentators point to several ministers as possible candidates for the job, including Chris Hipkins, the former Covid-19 minister and current Minister of Education and Police, current Minister of Justice Kiri Allan and Transport Minister Michael Wood.

Hipkins told the Newshub news outlet on Friday that he hoped Labor lawmakers would reach a consensus on a new candidate, but declined to say whether he planned to run.

Ardern told media at Napier airport on Friday that she intended to remain neutral during the election.

“I think the most important thing is that we focus on the process,” she said.

If a candidate fails to get two-thirds of the available votes on Sunday, the leadership race will be decided by all party members.

Assistant Labor Party leader Duncan Webb said in a statement that to be nominated, a candidate must have the support of at least seven MPs and that his nomination must be received before the deadline.

The winner will become prime minister until the next general election. Ardern’s term as leader will end no later than February 7 and a general election will be held on October 14.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer)