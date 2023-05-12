The departure of Harold Rivera forces Santa Fe to quickly look for a coach who assumes the responsibility of seeking qualification for the semifinal home runs of the 2023-I League and also to continue with the participation in the Copa Sudamericana.

Rivera left office after his third consecutive defeat, this Thursday, 0-2, against an alternate roster of Atlético Nacional. Before that, they had lost 2-0 against Universitario in Lima, in the Copa Sudamericana, on May 4, and then fell 1-0 on Sunday in the classic against Millonarios.

Eduardo Méndez, the president of the club, was in charge of announcing Rivera’s departure and announced that he had summoned the board of directors to make a decision in the shortest possible time.

Thus began the press conference of the president of @Santa FeEduardo Mendez. It emphasizes the trust that managers have in the players. pic.twitter.com/JnggOnrdSO — Paula Fresneda Gomez (@PauFresneda) May 12, 2023

The options that Santa Fe manages to replace Rivera

EL TIEMPO consulted this Thursday with sources from Santa Fe to find out their vision of the new coach for the institution. It should be remembered that Rivera had arrived to replace the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, who left in December of last year.

The idea of ​​the directors, according to the source consulted, is to try to fight for the classification in the two remaining games of the League, against Huila and Once Caldas, and also to continue in the race in the South American, to save the money that Conmebol delivers for advancing and for game won.

The first thing they have in mind is that the new coach is from outside the club. And there is a name that appears in the folder as the first candidate: Hernán Torres, a coach who has just left Deportes Tolima after three and a half years of work, in which they won a League and a Super League and reached two more finals.

Torres was also a League champion with Millonarios in 2012-II and was promoted to América in 2016.

However, Torres is not the only option and it is not ruled out that the new Santa Fe coach is a foreigner, either playing a surprise card, as happened when the Argentine Martín Cardetti was appointed to the position, or looking for a more experienced man . This Friday the resumes will be analyzed.

A name that seems discarded is that of the Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel, champion with Deportivo Cali in 2021-II and man of the hearts of the fans, when remembering his time as a player. Dudamel was the starting goalkeeper for the team that reached the Conmebol Cup final in 1996. However, the Venezuelan does not seem to be to the taste of President Eduardo Méndez.

The decision has to be very quick, as Santa Fe will be playing for qualification in the League in less than a week: on Sunday they will play in Bogotá against Huila and on Wednesday, initially, against Once Caldas in Manizales,

