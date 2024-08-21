The 2024 election campaign officially began on Friday; October 3rd is the last day for the campaign.

Some candidates in the 2024 municipal elections have started posting videos on their social media profiles. This year’s electoral propaganda officially began on Friday (August 16, 2024) and electoral broadcasts on radio and TV begin on August 30.

At each election, radio and TV campaign propaganda is yet another way for candidates to introduce themselves, publicize their proposals and even criticize their opponents. With the potential to stir up debate, they are important in shaping public opinion and winning votes.

October 3rd (3 days before the 1st round) will be the last day for broadcasting electoral propaganda on radio and television related to the 1st round. If the 1st round is on October 6th, and if there is a 2nd round, it will be on October 27th.

Some of the candidates who published are federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of Rio Alexandre Ramagem (PL-RJ) and federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP)

Watch some of the published videos:

Federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ): watch (3min32s):

Federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP): watch (2min8s):

The federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of Niterói, Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ): watch (1min45s)

Watch (1min18s):

Former Minister of Health and candidate for Mayor of João Pessoa, Marcelo Queiroga (PL) : watch (2min7s):