The special advisor for foreign policy at the Planalto Palace, Celso Amorim, said on Sunday night (28.Jul.2024) that he hopes that “all candidates” to the Presidency of Venezuela to respect the result of this Sunday’s elections (28.Jul.2024).

The diplomat traveled to the South American country on Friday (26 July) to monitor the vote. He was sent by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“I am closely following the Venezuelan electoral process. There are still polling stations open. I am pleased that the day went smoothly, without any major incidents. There was significant voter participation.”the diplomat declared in a statement sent to the press.

According to Amorim, Lula is “being informed throughout the day” of the calculation of results.

“I am in contact with different political forces and electoral analysts, as well as members of the Carter Center observer team and the UN Panel of Experts. (United Nations Organization)”said the advisor.

FRICTION BETWEEN LULA AND MADURO

Celso Amorim’s trip to Venezuela takes place during tensions between presidents Lula and Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

On Monday (22.Jul), the PT member said he was “scared” with the Venezuelan’s speech about a possible “bloodbath” and “civil war” if you lose the lawsuit.

The statement was responded to by Maduro. “I didn’t lie. I just made a reflection. Whoever got scared should have a cup of chamomile tea.”he declared at a rally in the city of San Carlos, on Tuesday (23.Jul), without directly mentioning the Brazilian president.

Furthermore, he stated that Brazil’s voting system is “unauditable”. According to him, Venezuela has “the best electoral system in the world”with 16 audits. “Where else in the world do they do this? In the United States? The electoral system is unauditable. In Brazil? They don’t audit a single record.”he said.

The statement led the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to cancel the departure of two observers to monitor the Venezuelan presidential election.

VOTING

Amid criticism from the international community over alleged interference by Maduro in the election, Venezuelans voted to decide the president who will govern the country for the next 6 years.

The current president, who has been in power since 2013, is running for a third term. His main opponent is Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).

The polls opened at 7 am (Brasília time) and closed at 7 pm. In total, 21.4 million Venezuelans were eligible to vote. Of these, 4 million are outside the country. Voting is optional, that is, it is not mandatory. There is no second round.

