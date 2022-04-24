Raised by descendants of Italians in Maringá, in the interior of Paraná, former minister Sérgio Moro gained prominence with Operation Lava Jato. He was the magistrate in charge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, about 400 kilometers from the capital of São Paulo.

After leaving the government broken with President Jair Bolsonaro, he is preparing to run for his first elective office. At first, the focus was on the Presidency of the Republic, but now, the federal deputy must be launched.

In search of visibility and in an attempt to strengthen the União Brasil bench in Congress, Moro transferred his electoral domicile from Paraná to São Paulo. However, he was not the only one. The movement of “electoral migrants” to the largest electoral college in the country and to populous states like Rio has gained supporters ranging from bolsonaristas to former candidates for the Palácio do Planalto.

Moro adds to the list that also has two other former Bolsonaro ministers. Former head of the Infrastructure portfolio, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas left Brasília for São Paulo to run for the government of São Paulo for the Republicans.

On the other hand, the former minister of the Women, Family and Human Rights portfolio, Damares Alves, who received the invitation to be a candidate in October by six units of the Federation, took the opposite path of her former colleague from Esplanada and transferred their electoral domicile from São Paulo to the Federal District.

Often stimulated by the projection that some names gain nationally, the change of electoral domicile must respect the Electoral Code and the norms established by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

To change state and contest the October elections, the pre-candidates should have requested the change by the 2nd of this month, six months before the election. When filing the application, they still had to prove that they had resided at the new address for at least three months prior to the application. In practice, migration should take place at least nine months before the election.

Launched as a pre-candidate for the presidency by Podemos, Moro decided to leave the party and join União Brasil, in São Paulo. The strategy is to increase its exposure and contribute to expanding the party’s bench of federal deputies, in case it is elected as the leader of votes. Affiliated with Podemos, he and his wife, lawyer Rosângela Moro, decided to change the caption a few days before the deadline.

The announcement of membership and the change of electoral domicile were made after a meeting between Moro and leaders of União Brasil. According to the party’s vice president, Deputy Junior Bozzella (SP), Moro is an “asset” of the party to be worked on in the long term. He said that the ex-judge’s move to São Paulo is a tactic to expand his reach.

“The change of electoral domicile occurs because São Paulo is the largest electoral college and we want to catapult this candidacy from the democratic field. Moro is an electoral heritage and has political capital that is his, that is from his life trajectory. We’re going to work this smart. São Paulo is the locomotive of the country. Even though it does not originate in the State, it has a series of correlations”, declared the parliamentarian.

For Bozzella, the recognition that Moro won as a judge gives him the possibility to represent any state.

LINKS. The movement of the Moro couple, however, became the target of a criminal report at the São Paulo Regional Electoral Attorney’s Office (PRE-SP) for the alleged practice of electoral crime in the transfer of their electoral domiciles from Curitiba to São Paulo. The Prosecutor’s Office alleges that neither of them has a fixed residence in São Paulo. He also says that the couple made the move to the state without having any ties to the city.

The action, filed by businesswoman Roberta Luchsinger, was forwarded to the Electoral Public Ministry of São Paulo (MPE-SP). According to her, the change of address “was due to possible fraud and the insertion of false information in the electoral register”.

Lawyer Maíra Recchia, who represents the businesswoman in the lawsuit against Moro, said that the former judge and his wife have no relationship with São Paulo. “For you to be a candidate in a certain state, you need to have some kind of bond, otherwise you incur the penalty of fraud in the electoral domicile. They need a political, economic, social, family or even residential bond. In the case of Moro, he has no link,” said the lawyer.

In a note, Moro’s defense denied that the former minister had defrauded the electoral domicile and stated that, “by joining Podemos in November 2021, Moro established São Paulo as his political base”.

According to the lawyers, the former minister began to “reside in the capital of São Paulo, at the Intercontinental Hotel, fulfilling weekly schedules in São Paulo and using the city as his hub”. Moro’s registration with the Electoral Court included the address of a flat in Itaim-Bibi, in the south of the capital, where he claims to have a lease.

PANEL. Raised as candidate of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the government of São Paulo, former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas assumed the mission of guaranteeing a platform for the campaign for the reelection of the president in the state. He transferred his electoral domicile, in January of this year, from the Federal District to São José dos Campos (SP), about 90 kilometers from the capital.

Even before defining which party he would run for in the elections, Tarcísio took on a candidate’s agenda – the former minister started to meet with São Paulo’s business community, politicians and representatives of civil society to strengthen his candidacy.

Bolsonaro’s man in São Paulo was born in Rio, where he graduated from the Academia Militar das Agulhas Negras (Aman). Graduated in Engineering from the Military Institute of Engineering (IME), Tarcísio divided his time between the Federal District, where he served as executive director of the National Department of Transport Infrastructure (Dnit), during the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government, and the capital of Rio de Janeiro. .

Tarcísio’s relationship with São José dos Campos is due to the presence of the former minister’s relatives in the municipality. The change also became the target of the Public Ministry of São Paulo, which launched an inquiry to investigate the transfer of the electoral domicile of the former holder of Infrastructure to the metropolitan region of Vale do Paraíba.

QUESTIONS. Attorney Alberto Rollo, a specialist in Electoral Law, stated that, after the Electoral Court accepts the request for a change of electoral domicile, any political party or the Electoral Public Ministry has a period of ten days to question the transfer.

“There are two types of possible lawsuits in case of fraud in moving domicile. The criminal will investigate whether there was embezzlement or any type of fraud in the evidence. The voter will determine the regularity and merit of the transfer. The case may still be questioned in the candidacy register, but I believe that, at this stage, it would be too late for questions”, said Rollo.

Despite criticism and accusations of political opportunism, Tarcísio said in interviews that he considers himself “more paulista than many paulistas”. He has already received the title of citizen from São José dos Campos City Council on the first of this month. The proposal was sent to the House by councilor Lino Bispo. He is the municipal president of the PL, Bolsonaro’s party.

FIVE STATES. The list of Bolsonaro allies who agreed to transfer to other states, in accordance with the strategy for the president’s reelection, also includes Damares Alves.

The former Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights recently joined the Republicans and chose the Federal District as an electoral stronghold. Born in Paraná, Damares evaluated the invitation of parties in five states to run as a candidate: Amapá, Pará, Roraima, São Paulo and Sergipe.

“I have to inform everyone that I moved my electoral domicile to the Federal District. Brasília has welcomed me for 23 years and I already feel like a child of this land too. I really want to fight for all Brazilians and, to the same extent, dedicate my work to the people of the Federal District”, announced the former minister earlier this month.

The former minister has not yet defined which position she should run for. If she goes to the Senate, she will face the former minister of the Secretariat of Government Flávia Arruda (PL), who has the support of Centrão. The configuration of the political scenario in Brasilia could make Damares run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies.

Damares even announced that he would run for the Senate for Amapá. But he dropped out in favor of Senator Davi Alcolumbre (UniãoBrasil-AP), who is seeking the only seat in the state in the October election.

RETURN. Two other characters in recent corruption scandals also switched states this election year. Former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (ex-MDB-RJ) joined the PTB, a legend of former deputy Roberto Jefferson, to try for a new term, this time for São Paulo. Cunha is still considered ineligible – he had his mandate revoked in 2016 -, but he will try in court to reverse the impediment of the Clean Record Law.

One of the names that gained prominence with the Covid CPI, in the Senate, deputy Luis Miranda (Republicans) accused Bolsonaro in one of the investigation fronts of the parliamentary commission of inquiry last year. The congressman stated that he warned the president about irregularities in the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine.

Miranda should seek re-election by São Paulo. In the last election, he was elected by the Federal District. With business and living in Florida, in the United States, Miranda, before his political career, was a youtuber. He lived in the US until 2018, when he ran for one of the eight federal deputy seats for the DF.

BARRIER. On the other side of the political spectrum, former minister Marina Silva and former senator Heloísa Helena work to restructure the Sustainability Network and ensure that the party overcomes the barrier clause. The two ex-presidential candidates – Marina ran for the presidency three times and Heloísa, once – will seek a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. The two exchanged Acre and Alagoas for São Paulo and Rio, respectively.

After leaving the Senate, Heloisa Helena returned to Maceió to teach at the Nursing Department at the Federal University of Alagoas (Ufal). In 2008, she was elected councilor in the capital of Alagoas, a position she held until 2016. In the last national election, in 2018, she tried to run for the Chamber, but was not elected.

For political scientist Maria do Socorro Sousa Braga, from the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar), in addition to closing a federation with PSOL, Rede Sustentabilidade is betting on the two main names of the party to overcome the barrier clause.

“The Network has not taken off since it was founded. The party suffers from a lack of resources and strong names for electoral disputes. As they enter the race for the Chamber, Marina Silva and Heloísa Helena try to take with them other candidates and increase the number of votes in the federation,” he said.

The strategy is not a novelty, nor something linked only to an ideological field. Former President José Sarney (MDB) was governor of Maranhão during the military dictatorship, between 1966 and 1970, and senator for his home state. In 1990, Sarney transferred the electoral domicile to Amapá. In the new territory, he was elected three times as a senator (1990-1998-2006).

Former President Dilma Rousseff, on the other hand, was unsuccessful in trying to return to politics with the transfer of her electoral domicile from Rio Grande do Sul to Minas Gerais, in 2018. One of the reasons alleged was that she was returning to the State to take care of her mother. , who was 94 years old at the time. The change had no electoral effect. Despite appearing ahead in all polls of voting intentions during the campaign, PT finished fourth in the Senate race.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

