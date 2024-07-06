Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 13:55

A series of prohibitions imposed on public officials will come into effect this Saturday, July 6, due to the electoral calendar. Candidates may even have their registration revoked if they disregard the rules.

From now until the elected officials take office, the legislation prohibits candidates from attending the inauguration of public works, for example. In this type of event, the hiring of artistic shows paid for with public funds is also prohibited.

Voluntary transfers of resources from the Union to States and municipalities – and from States to municipalities – are also subject to restrictions.

The law also prohibits the authorization of institutional advertising of acts, programs, works, services and campaigns of public bodies, except in cases of “urgent public need”, recognized by the Electoral Court. Announcements on radio and television networks outside of free electoral time are also prohibited.

Public agents may not appoint, hire or admit, dismiss without just cause, suppress, readapt benefits or hinder or impede the exercise of the function of public servants. Removals from office, transfers or official dismissals are also prohibited.

The exceptions are for positions of trust, appointments by the Judiciary, Public Prosecutor’s Office, courts, audit boards and bodies of the Presidency of the Republic, and the appointment of candidates approved in public competitions approved up until July 6.

“The appointment or hiring necessary for the installation or unavoidable operation of essential public services, with prior authorization from the head of the Executive Branch, as well as the transfer or removal of military personnel, civil police officers and prison officers from office are also exceptions,” explains the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Another precaution that public agents must take is to ensure that the content of official websites and information channels excludes names, slogans, symbols, expressions, images or other elements that allow the identification of authorities, governments or administrations whose positions are at stake in the electoral campaign.