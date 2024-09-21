Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2024 – 21:45

The candidates for mayor of São Paulo adopted a more moderate tone and held, to date, the most constructive debate this Friday, the 20th, after a series of meetings marked by attacks, accusations and even a chair thrown – which had little effect on voting intentions and led to an increase in general rejection.

At the event promoted by SBT, Terra and Rádio Novabrasil, Pablo Marçal (PRTB), the main agitator in the six previous meetings, was isolated by his opponents, lowered his voice and tried to present himself as a moderate name in the face of his soaring rejection in recent weeks.

With more room for proposals, the administration of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) was the center of discussions. The MDB member defended the administration and highlighted measures carried out in partnership with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos), his main ally.

Even the request for the candidates to call each other by their campaign name and not by nicknames, a practice by Marçal repeated here and there by the others, was complied with – the exception being one occasion towards the end of the debate.

The influencer, who became the most rejected candidate after growing 17 percentage points in this category in voting intention polls in the last six weeks, reaching 47%, was ignored for as long as he could by his opponents in the first block. They preferred to argue among themselves and only asked the influencer questions when there was no other option.

Marçal spoke for the first time only 21 minutes after the debate began, when Tabata Amaral (PSB) was forced, by the rules, to direct her question to him. The organizers gave Marçal the right to reply, after the candidate compared it to the “tigrinho game”: promises “that are easy, but that ruin people’s lives”, she said.

Request for forgiveness

The influencer was given the opportunity to present a new look. He apologized to voters in São Paulo and stated that his attempt up until the last debate was to show the character of his opponents, but that the election only really begins now. “People want to know the worst and best versions of you. I’ve already shown my worst in the debates. From now on, you’ll see someone who has the attitude of a ruler,” he said.

He congratulated Tabata for the “Pé de Meia” program, proposed by the candidate and approved by the National Congress, and even defended Nunes after the deputy criticized the mayor’s actions in the crisis caused by the poor air quality in the capital of São Paulo, and he positioned himself as a critic of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by stating that he will make the population “prosper” so as not to vote for the president’s party.

Marçal, however, slipped up in his penultimate intervention by once again calling the mayor “PCC’s tchuchuca” (First Command of the Capital). “You even want to steal the nickname I gave you. I regret the level this guy brought to the debates. It was going well until now, but he can’t do it,” Nunes responded.

Covid

The MDB member was criticized by Boulos for saying, in a pro-Bolsonaro podcast, that he was wrong to defend mandatory vaccination against COVID-19. The mayor tried to play it cool. “What I said is that we always need to correct what we got wrong, which was the issue of passports (proof of vaccination). There is no need to force people to show their passports to go to a church, a bar, a restaurant,” said Nunes. Previously, Boulos had already insisted that the mayor’s television campaign does not reflect the daily lives of the population, especially in relation to health and climate change. “Making propaganda, making a nice speech, does not solve the problem or your life,” he declared.

Tabata also criticized Nunes for his statement about the vaccine, stating that he refused money sent by her to renovate Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps), as shown in the Stateand that her commitment is to act as if every year were an election year. “The current mayor spent three years doing practically nothing. Come election year, he dumps asphalt all over the city,” said the PSB candidate.

After the attack on Marçal, José Luiz Datena (PSDB) adopted a more moderate stance. He praised Tabata’s proposals and was less incisive than usual when asking Nunes about the infiltration of organized crime in bus companies and the response to the floods.

Marina Helena (Novo) classified the debate as a “big circus”, in which the candidates repeat proposals that the population wants to hear.