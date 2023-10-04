The electoral campaigns in Mexico present a new scenario for violence and the country is already immersed in an advanced process where the candidates are shaping up for the June 2024 elections, again the largest in history due to the number of positions in game. The Government has announced that the two presidential candidates, Claudia Sheinbaum and Xóchitl Gálvez, will have Army protection in the coming months.

The country has been experiencing unbridled terror for a month, with corpses appearing everywhere, kidnappings, torture, burning of vehicles, drug blockades, executions. The total number of fatalities this six-year period will exceed the known figures, as the Government itself has recognized. But the campaign adds different interests that are not always explained by the presence of drug traffickers, although the murders are sometimes passed off as settling scores between the cartels. Violence within the parties or due to differences between them is settled with gunshots on many occasions, not to mention on election day itself. In the 2021 midterm elections, there were 101 political homicides and a greater number of crimes, including four kidnapped candidates whose whereabouts are still unknown, according to the Noria Research organization.

The watershed in the North American country was the shooting murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio on March 23, 1994 in Tijuana, when he was heading to his truck after participating in a rally. At that time security was scarce, it was provided by the party, but violence was also infinitely less. Of the Colosio case It is still unknown who was behind the crime, although the attacker was arrested. The tendency to accuse the drug trafficker as a generic aggressor is now so pronounced that this expression has been emptied of its content. It is enough to imitate the way organized crime operates, the weapons, the bullets, so that the investigation does not go any further. But sometimes, it’s friendly fire.

Guillermo Valencia puts on a bulletproof vest before leaving home, in 2021. He was a candidate for mayor of Morelia for the PRI. Marco Ugarte (AP) The bodyguard assigned by the Government to Valencia during the 2021 campaign. Marco Ugarte (AP)

The organizations that are dedicated to counting and measuring the incidence of violence in Mexico normally resort to press reports for their statistics and complain that the protection, which must be requested by the candidate who feels that he needs it, ends on the day of voting, when the risk often extends beyond that date, whether the target won or lost at the polls, because, sometimes, what is settled with bullets are issues that do not expire.

“Using drug trafficking as an explanation for these crimes is very deficient. It is necessary to determine whether the loot that the murderers are looking for is the elected position they are running for or the candidate himself, because, in some cases, the danger does not end with the ballot box,” says María Teresa Martínez Trujillo, professor at the Tecnológico de Monterrey and head of studies in the Program for Mexico and Central America at Noria Research. This specialist in violence points out the case of Italy: when a municipality is in danger “they disappear the municipality, which is distributed among other electoral districts” and thus avoid criminal situations, something that in Mexico would make sense, she says, because those territories are the coveted ones. for illicit businesses, for example.

Most of the violence carried out in Mexico during election times occurs in rural municipalities, “a mayor of a small town is more at risk than a presidential candidate,” a statistic that has been certified six-year after six-year period. And the police protection that is sometimes offered to them is not to their liking, rather they distrust it. It happens with many crimes of other kinds. Governments are not unaware of this circumstance, which is why different protection protocols have been implemented for these candidates since the nineties. “In the time of President Felipe Calderón [2006-2012, cuando la violencia arreciaba como nunca] Political detente tables were established, which were organized in those territories where conflicts were seen coming, which could be varied, community-based, over land or over the candidacy itself,” Martínez Trujillo gives as an example.

Mexicans not only live with daily violence, about 100 deaths on average, but they are very accustomed to electoral crime. One could almost say that this time of political tensions is just a cloud of smoke to unholster the gun. Gender-based murders also occur in these periods “when the aggressor is a party partner of the murdered woman. In these cases the explanation of the drug trafficker is also recurrent,” says the specialist, “the type of weapon and the modus operandi “They give you the trial and the sentence when not even the motive or the author is known.”

The PAN municipal committee in Nahuetzen (Michoacán), looted the night before the 2018 elections. Juan José Estrada Serafín (Cuartoscuro)

In this campaign there is no particular fear for the presidential candidates, two women whose career is not closely linked to the fight against drug violence, but a candidate, who still does not know if he will be the definitive one, has put half the country on guard. . This is Omar García Harfuch, who has just left his position as head of the capital’s police to run in his party, Morena, for the leadership of Mexico City. In front of television, and still in the internal process of primaries that will be resolved with a survey, citizens hold their breath when they see him taking a mass bath in any hotel in the capital, surrounded by followers who pamper him. They have reasons for this: García Harfuch suffered an attack in 2020 that left his car in a mess. He fired three shots out of the 400 that were fired that morning when he was going to work and since then he lived practically in barracks. Until today.

“It would be naive to think that he is walking on the street without protection. He is a police officer, he not only knows the mechanisms to protect himself, but his team must also be very aware of them. He surely knows which neighborhoods, which streets are dangerous and when that danger is greatest,” says Martínez Trujillo, who affirms that Police Intelligence will have perfectly mapped every subway through which he moves. But the press asks him about it, if he will visit the hottest enclaves of the capital, like the Tepito neighborhood, for example, where one of the criminal mafias is powerful. The police officer, favorite in the polls to be Morena’s candidate, for the moment, says that he “feels safe, very calm in the events” in which he participates. He has been seen guarded by a group of unarmed agents and he claims that he has not requested special security for these weeks.

Forensics work at the site of the attack against García Harfuch, on June 26, 2020 in Mexico City. Galo Cañas Rodríguez (Cuartoscuro)

You never know where the bullet will come from or what delusions the aggression responds to, but each candidate in Mexico knows his risks, his weaknesses and strengths, whether the enemy is the drug trafficker or nests among his own ranks because he wants to occupy his space. Everything is possible.

To the federal protocols, some States have been adding their own, but precisely those most violent have not implemented these extraordinary measures, according to the Noria Research organization. They cite the cases of Veracruz, Michoacán, the State of Mexico or Puebla. These are, of course, not the only dangerous ones. The opposition candidate for the Government, Xóchitl Gálvez, began to mention those States in which she considered that Army protection might be necessary for her and she quickly realized that the list was enormous. Mexico is going through terrible hours of violence and if we count it, it is better to do it with the few islands of peace.

