Candidates for the National Council elections went to promote their programs through the “live broadcast” feature on social media programs, especially “Tik Tok” and “Instagram,” as they are the best advertising means to reach the largest segment of society and save money and effort.

TikTok and Instagram enable candidates to announce the dates for opening the live broadcast, to urge voters who support them to promote the date of the live meeting with them during the live broadcast to as many people as possible.

Emirates Today monitored the development of a new method of promoting candidates for the National Council elections by preparing videos in which members of society, young men and women, and senior citizens, mention the positions of a particular candidate, his stances with people, the initiatives he has undertaken, and others, in order to urge voters to nominate him and cast their votes. For his own good.

The National Elections Commission affirmed its keenness to achieve the principle of equal opportunities among all candidates while presenting their electoral programs in a fair and transparent atmosphere, and in a way that guarantees the right of candidates to communicate with members of electoral bodies to present their ideas and visions regarding public issues and propose appropriate solutions to them. In order to achieve the interests of the nation and enhance the quality of life of citizens.

The National Elections Commission indicated its keenness to ensure the conduct of the candidates’ electoral campaigns in accordance with the provisions and controls of the executive instructions for the elections, as it is the regulating framework for all aspects and procedures of the electoral process.

• Candidates have developed new methods to promote themselves and gain votes.