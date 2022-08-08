Social assistance, health and safety were the main themes; Only Freixo mentioned the presidential candidate of the coalition

The 1st debate between the main candidates for the government of Rio de Janeiro was held this Sunday (7.Aug.2022) by TV Bandeirantes and focused on local issues and little mention of the polarized national dispute between the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The most discussed topics were the economic crisis, social assistance, hunger and job creation, as well as public health and safety. Resource management and transparency in government spending were also discussed. There were moments of criticism between the 4 candidates about ideological flags and the legacy of each one in politics.

Invited to the debate were the current governor, Cláudio Castro (PL), the deputies Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and Paulo Ganime (New) and the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT). The broadcaster called the names of parties with at least 5 seats in Congress.

Castro was the target of attacks on investigations involving spending and transparency of the Ceperj Foundation (State Center for Statistics, Research and Training of Public Servants of RJ). The MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) filed a public civil action in which it cites a “Secret Payroll”.

The Justice determined the suspension of contracts and payments. On Thursday (Aug 4), Castro fired the foundation’s president.

Freixo questioned whether the governor “talk with ghosts”, in reference to alleged secret spending. Ganime also referred to the case, speaking in “misuse” of resources in Ceperj when commenting on lack of money in health.

The current governor said that he set up a commission to investigate possible irregularities and counterattacked opponents for the participation of coreligionists in the body. “The leader of Marcelo Freixo has employees at Ceperj, the supporter of Rodrigo Neves has employees at Ceperj”, declared.

Castro preached that any new term will be guided by dialogue. He defended government projects and actions, mainly in assistance to the poorest population, and said that the State moved from the last to the 3rd position in the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) in job creation.

Neves also defended his legacy at the head of the Niterói City Hall for different topics, such as transport, health and social assistance. He promised a basic income program to lift 1.3 million families out of extreme poverty.

Freixo said that the city got worse in safety and mobility indicators during the pedestrian administration.

Castro and Ganime criticized Freixo, saying he supports “bandits”. The Novo candidate stated that Freixo’s term promoted the “protection of the criminal and the criminalization of the police”. Neves, on the other hand, stated that Freixo encouraged the action of “black blocks” and vandalism as a political instrument.

Freixo asked for the right of reply after the statements, but the demand was denied by the direction of the debate.

The deputy stated that it was necessary “break a cycle” of former governors arrested in the state. He mentioned the name of former president Lula several times as an ally in his eventual government if he and PT win the elections.

Freixo was also responsible for associating Ganime with President Bolsonaro, for having voted in favor of the proposal on a printed record of the vote in the elections. Defended by the Chief Executive, the issue was rejected by the Chamber in August 2021.

Castro and Neves did not mention the names of the presidential candidates by their parties, respectively President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former governor. Ciro Gomes (PDT).

Ganime, on the other hand, cited the governor of Minas Gerais Romeu Zema (Novo) as an example of the party’s good performance in the Executive. He said he was in favor of technical management.

Dynamics

The debate lasted about 1h40, divided into 3 blocks. In the 1st, each candidate had 1 minute to answer a question asked by the Band Afterwards, there was a round of questions and answers among the candidates, with randomly selected themes. In the 2nd block, there were direct questions between the candidates, with a free topic. In the last part, the candidates answered a question asked by the broadcaster. At the end, each one had 1 minute for final considerations.

Read the main points of the debate:

Transport

Neves: criticized the imbalance in the sector’s concessions and defended taking the subway line 3 off paper, with the integration of the Metropolitan Region.

Ganime: cited the lack of dialogue between the government and the concessionaires. “It is necessary to work with the concessionaire as a partner and not as an enemy of the State and the population, in addition to charging with regulatory agencies”.

Freixo: defended the creation of a metropolitan authority. “It is not one municipality or another that can solve it. We have buses competing with trains, competing with vans”.

Public security

Freixo: defended the valorization of the police and investment in social areas to prevent crime. “Public security we have to measure with lives that we preserve, not with deaths”. He spoke of promoting integrated actions between the Military Police and the Civil Police. “A well-prepared and controlled police”he said.

Neves: defended the integration of federal, state and municipal agencies in the area and a greater presence in the favelas.

Ganime: give police conditions to work and fight the sources of funds for organized crime.

Health

Ganime: criticized the queue of the regulatory system and defended measures to computerize appointments and exams and the digitalization of medical records.

Castro: said to be the 1st governor in 20 years that “put it to work” the plan of positions, careers and salaries of health professionals. “I released R$ 40 million to renovate all the UPAs [unidades de pronto atendimento0] and some hospitals”.

Neves: criticized the lack of coordination in the health area with the cities of the state and the fight against the pandemic. “The situation of the state regulatory center is very serious”said.

Social assistance