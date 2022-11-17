Senator Jean Paul Prates and former director of the ANP Magda Chambriard are proposed for the presidency of the state-owned company

Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) announced, this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022), the names that will integrate the transition group for the area of ​​Mines and Energy. The list has 2 candidates for the presidency of Petrobras: Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT) and the former director of the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) Magda Chambriard.

The group will be coordinated by Prates and by UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) professor Maurício Tolmasquim, former interim minister of Mines and Energy in 2005 and president of EPE (Empresa de Pesquisa Energética) from 2005 to 2016.

Jean Paul Prates is one of the names quoted for the presidency of Petrobras in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He is a PT senator for Rio Grande do Norte, with a mandate until December 2022. He is the author of the regulatory framework for offshore wind energy.

Another name mentioned is that of the former director of the ANP (National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels) Magda Chambriard. She is coordinator of oil and gas research at FGV Energia and is part of the Tax Advisory of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro).

Workers’ representatives are also on the list. The general coordinator of FUP (Single Federation of Petroleum Workers), Deyvid Bacelar, and Ikaro Chaves, director of Aesel (Association of Technical Engineers of the Eletrobras System), were announced by Alckmin on this 4th.

Read the list of the Mines and Energy group

Anderson Adauto: he was Minister of Transport from 2003 to 2004, in Lula’s 1st term. He was state deputy in Minas Gerais for 16 years and mayor of Uberaba (MG) from 2005 to 2012.

Deyvid Bacelar: general coordinator of FUP and graduated in administration with specialization in People Management and Safety, Environment and Health (HSE). He was a representative of oil workers on the Board of Directors of Petrobras from 2015 to 2016.

Fernando Ferro: he was federal deputy for the PT of Pernambuco, director of the Union of Urban Workers of Pernambuco and employee of Chesf.

Giles Azevedo: he was chief of staff for former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) and secretary during his tenure at the Ministry of Mines and Energy. He was president of Sulgás, a natural gas distributor in Rio Grande do Sul.

William Nozaki: he is the technical coordinator of Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies in Oil, Gas and Biofuels). In Lula’s campaign, he worked in the oil and natural gas area of ​​the government’s plan.

Guto Quintella: he was a director at Vale from 2002 to 2010 and a partner at BTG Pactual from 2010 to 2013. He is a member of the board of directors of the Centro de Empreendedorismo da Amazônia and an agribusiness entrepreneur.

Ikaro Chaves: electrical engineer at Eletronorte and director of Aesel (Association of Technical Engineers of the Eletrobras System).

Jean Paul Prates: lawyer and economist. He was president of Expetro consultancy. He is a PT senator for Rio Grande do Norte, with a mandate until December 2022.

Magda Chambriard: is research coordinator at FGV Energia. She was director of ANP in 2008 and general director from 2012 to 2016. In 2021, she joined Alerj to compose the Tax Advisory.

Mauricio Tolmasquim: professor at Coppe (Alberto Luiz Coimbra Institute for Graduate Studies and Research in Engineering) at UFRJ. He worked in Lula’s campaign in the elaboration of the plan for the energy area. He was Executive Secretary and Acting Minister of Mines and Energy in 2005. He also chaired EPE.

Nelson Hubner: is an electrical engineer. He was executive secretary and interim minister of Mines and Energy from 2005 to 2008. Previously, he chaired Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) from 2009 to 2013. He was also chairman of the Board of Directors of Light from 2015 to 2019.

Robson Sebastian Formica: specialist in energy and society. Integrates the National Coordination of MAB (Movement of People Affected by Dams).