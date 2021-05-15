On Sunday, May 16, the 69th edition of Miss Universe will take place. The beauty event, which was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida, United States.

A total of 74 applicants will participate in the contest, in which Latinas appear as favorites to win the crown, which is held by the current queen Zozibini Tunzi.

Peru will be represented by Janick Maceta, who in previous events already wore a majestic costume inspired by parihuana and the colors of the flag.

“A tribute to the bicentennial of Peru that is celebrated this July 28. The costume was inspired by parihuana, a typical bird of the Paracas bay in whose colors the liberator Don José de San Martín was inspired to create the national flag. Even now, this beautiful bird adorns the sunsets of the Peruvian coast ”, the model wrote on her social networks.

Who are the Latin candidates for Miss Universe 2021?

Janick Maceta – Peru

The representative of Peru in the Miss Universe 2021 will be Janick Maceta, 26, winner of the Miss Peru 2020. The model and sound engineer participated in the production of musical pieces such as “West side story” and albums such as those of Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga and Akon. In addition, she is co-founder of the Record Label Top of New York company and has the NGO Little Heroes Peru, which supports children who were or are victims of sexual violence.

Estefanía Soto – Puerto Rico

The model is fluent in three languages ​​and has a degree in foreign languages. At 29, he has a master’s degree in cultural mediation and worked together with international organizations such as Eurocities in Brussels.

Andrea Meza – Mexico

She has a degree in software engineering. She is focused on her work as an activist and her fight for gender equality and women’s rights. Collaborates with the Municipal Institute for Women. He is 26 years old.

Kimberly Jiménez – Dominican Republic

She was born in Puerto Rico, but was raised in the Dominican Republic. She is an actress, is 24 years old and is studying a double program to have a degree in forensic science and business administration

Daniela Nicolás – Chile

She is an actress, host, professional makeup artist, and journalism and sign language student. He is 28 years old and his face has been seen on well-known television channels such as ESPN and FOX Sports, as well as Chilevision.

Mariangel Villasmil – Venezuela

She is a renowned pastry chef and businesswoman. He is 25 years old and is a student of Psychology. She promotes the prevention of HIV-AIDS, a task for which she works with the organization Acción Solidaria, touring the rural neighborhoods of her country.

Julia Gama – Brazil

He studied chemical engineering and dramatic arts. She is an entrepreneur and motivational speaker. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese; In addition, you can communicate in Mandarin and German.

Laura Olascuaga – Colombia

The model is Miss Universe Colombia and was chosen as viceroy two years ago in the Miss Colombia pageant. He is 25 years old and is a journalist. His bet is the fight for the rights of the most vulnerable people. He works in the Government Communications Department in Bolívar. It is focused on supporting people who suffer from depression.

Leyla Espinoza – Ecuador

She is 24 years old, is a model and studied international business. She dreams of fighting violence against women and sexual abuse.

Carmen Jaramillo – Panama

Study Psychology and Journalism. At the same time, she develops her career as a model. In the midst of the pandemic, he founded the Connect Your Power movement to provide financial assistance to families affected by the health crisis. He is 25 years old.

Ivonne Cerdas – Costa Rica

She is 28 years old and a software engineer. He works with different organizations such as the LHP foundation, which helps low-income children who suffer from cleft palate.

Lenka Nemer – Bolivia

He is 24 years old and studied international relations. Among its goals is the fight against violence and hunger at a global level.

Alina Luz Akselrad – Argentina

Model Alina Luz studied at Harvard University and published a book on the empowerment of young women.

When is Miss Universe 2021?

The 69th edition of the Miss Universe will be the Sunday, May 16 in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, located in Hollywood, Florida.

