The National Elections Committee has determined the case in which candidates for membership of the Federal National Council, in one of the emirates, can win by acclamation, in the 2023 elections that will begin.

The committee stated that “if the number of candidates applying for the elections is equal to the number of candidates required to be elected in the emirate, the candidates will be approved by acclamation.”

The committee mentioned five conditions for a citizen wishing to run for membership of the Federal National Council, as every voter has the power to run for membership of the Council when these conditions are met.

The conditions for candidacy for the Federal National Council include that he be a citizen of one of the emirates of the federation, and a permanent resident in the emirate that he represents in the council, and that his age is not less than twenty-five Gregorian years at the closing of the candidacy door, as well as that he enjoys civil capacity, good conduct, good reputation, and has never been convicted of a crime involving honor, unless he has been rehabilitated according to the law.

It is also required that he have sufficient knowledge of reading and writing, in addition to that, the candidate must submit his application for candidacy, in accordance with the systems, rules and procedures determined by the National Committee, during the period prescribed for candidacy. Provided that the application is accompanied by proof of payment of (3000) three thousand dirhams to the treasury of the National Committee. This amount is not refundable.

The committee indicated that the candidate may revoke his candidacy by notifying the Emirate Committee, using the approved form for that, within the period specified by the National Committee.