Janet Yellen and Anthony Blinken, candidates for key positions in the administration of President-elect Joseph Biden, have received large sums of money from a number of companies for their services in the past. This was announced on Friday, January 1 AR…

The agency got acquainted with the materials that the candidates had previously submitted to the ethics department of the US government.

So Yellen, who was nominated for the post of Minister of Finance, has paid a total of more than $ 7 million over the past 2 years. In particular, for speaking to employees of Citigroup and Goldman Sachs banks, as well as Google Corporation.

Blinkin, a candidate for the post of secretary of state, has been paid about $ 1.1 million over the past two years for his job at the WestExec Advisors consulting company, of which he is one of the founders. The firm’s clients include the Blackstone investment group, Bank of America, Facebook, Uber and Boeing.

Possible Director of US National Intelligence Avril Haynes also submitted materials to the said department. According to this data, she also worked at WestExec Advisors and received about $ 55 thousand.Haines paid about $ 180 thousand for consulting Palantir.

The agency stressed that this is not about any violation, but such information may raise ethical questions when approving Yellen, Blinken and Haynes to the posts. It is noted that some legislators may consider this to be the basis for statements that there is a conflict of interest.

On November 23, it became known about Joe Biden’s intention to nominate the former head of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) Janet Yellen to the post of Treasury Secretary. If approved by the US Senate, Yellen will become the first woman in this position.

Earlier Joe Biden named those who will take key positions in his administration. So, he will appoint Anthony Blinken as the US Secretary of State, Linda Thomas-Greenfield will become the UN Ambassador, and the Democrat will appoint Jake Sullivan as the Security Advisor.

A general election was held in the United States on November 3, 2020. On December 14, the electoral college approved the results of the vote, according to which Biden will become the new head of state. His inauguration will take place on January 20.